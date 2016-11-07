Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though he expressed concern about the Alberta government’s approach to the power market, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan upgraded TransAlta Corp. (TA-T, TAC-N) in reaction to a recent decline in share price.

Citing a total return closer to the average seen in his coverage area, Mr. Kwan raised for the Calgary-based company to “sector perform” from “underperform.”

