Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC’s Global Equity Team lowered its near-term gold outlook, citing caution toward U.S. growth and inflation expectations.

“We are taking a more cautious outlook for gold heading into 2017,” the firm said in a research note. “Gold sold off after the U.S. election as physical gold ETF holdings were reduced as a result of: a stronger US dollar, sharply rising bond yields and increased Fed rate hike expectations. Several key drivers for a higher gold price remain in place, including: growing inflation expectations in the U.S., 36 per cent of developed market sovereign debt with negative real returns, most central banks continuing to pursue an accommodative monetary policy and geopolitical risk associated with 2017 Euro-zone election results. However, the near-term risk remains the ongoing sale of gold ETF positions as U.S. real rates rise, in a recovering U.S. economy absent a spike in inflation expectations.

