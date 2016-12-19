Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BMO Nesbitt Burns' mining team believes most commodities are “moving up the recovery curve.”



In a research report on the global metals and mining sector, the firm said it expects some prices “to fade slightly from spot.” However, they said “the bearish sentiment that plagued late 2015 and early 2016 is behind us.”



“This has been a long, hard climb – driven by oversupplied markets and slowing demand growth,” the report said. “The recovery is therefore dependent on the supply side as we continue to believe that global demand growth is structurally slowing. We do maintain a modicum of caution in our price forecasts, however. We expect potential headwinds from: 1) A stronger U.S. dollar, and 2) Our view that the run-up in some industrial commodities has been too far, too fast in a slow-growth recovery.”



They added: “Our outlook for the precious metal equities can best be described in Dickens-like fashion as a ‘Tale of Two Themes.’ On one hand, the downgrade of our gold and silver outlook for 2017 is a clear message to investors that we believe a key element of an investment thesis of the precious metal sector is likely to be absent through most of 2017. Given strong sector fundamentals, valuations for the gold and silver companies under coverage remain reasonable, in our view, even accounting for our more conservative outlook for gold and silver prices in 2017. That said, an investment case for gold and silver can be supported by continued global macroeconomic uncertainty and related volatility combined with sector fundamentals and relative valuation.



“We expect the macro outlook to continue to cloud a precious metal strategy, but recognize that the risk is to the upside given our view that markets are already pricing in the impact of three Fed rate hikes in 2017. In our view, global political uncertainty combined with the fragility of economic recovery within Europe and continued quantitative easing continue to be supportive of precious metals when the markets refocus on these systemic risks. The precious metals equities have come a long way since the dark days of 2013 when gold and silver equities were caught with bloated costs and at peak debt levels fueled by ill-timed growth strategies. Even after mark-to-market adjusting our gold and silver prices, and adjusting our gold and silver prices for 2017, our forecast presents a relatively constructive outlook for the sector that in aggregate should continue to generate free cash flow (3.0-per-cent free cash flow yield in 2017) and positions to withstand lower prices, as suggested by free cash flow breakeven prices for the next three years of $960 (U.S.) per ounce gold and $9.29 per ounce silver, on average, including growth capex.”



The analyst said they have “reverted toward a more defensive investment strategy along with a focus on equities that host key catalysts, providing investors exposure to alpha,” given the prevailing belief that president-elect Donald Trump’s policies will have a positive impact on the U.S. economy.



Accordingly, they lowered their target prices for precious metals producers by 23 per cent, on average, for the precious metals producers under coverage.



They also made several rating changes to stocks in the sector. They are:



Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T) was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" by Andrew Breichmanas. His target fell to $5 from $7. The analyst average is $6.67, according to Bloomberg.



“The company has successfully delivered the Asanko Gold Mine into production and has elected to initiate the Phase 2A expansion from 3.6Mtpa [million metric tonnes per annum] to 5.0Mtpa,” said Mr. Breichmanas. “However, the stock now appears to be valued more in line with peers trading at 1.1x NPV [net present value] 5 per cent and 11.8x 2017E cash flow versus peer averages of 1.2x and 10.0x respectively. At sustained lower gold prices, focus would likely shift towards the company’s ability to fund its expansion plans.”

