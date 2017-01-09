Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The Canadian telecommunications services sector should enjoy stable growth in 2017, however downside risks are rising, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds.

In a research preview of fourth-quarter 2016 financial results and looking ahead to the new calendar year, Mr. McReynolds emphasized the macro backdrop for the sector looks challenging with respect to both bond yields and fund flows.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular