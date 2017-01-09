Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The Canadian telecommunications services sector should enjoy stable growth in 2017, however downside risks are rising, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds.

In a research preview of fourth-quarter 2016 financial results and looking ahead to the new calendar year, Mr. McReynolds emphasized the macro backdrop for the sector looks challenging with respect to both bond yields and fund flows.

