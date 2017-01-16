Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canadian railways are facing a low volume-growth environment, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
In a research note previewing fourth-quarter results for the sector, Mr. Poirier said he remains "generally cautious" on railroads entering 2017, citing the expectations for low volume growth as well as increased pressures on core pricing.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$194.92-0.14(-0.07%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$93.62+0.42(+0.46%)
- Stella-Jones Inc$39.21-3.48(-8.15%)
- DragonWave Inc$3.020.00(0.00%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$7.90-0.37(-4.47%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$7.01-0.12(-1.68%)
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp$66.14+1.78(+2.77%)
- North West Company Inc$29.05+1.12(+4.01%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$5.05+0.11(+2.23%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$17.46+0.48(+2.83%)
- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp$1.24-0.03(-2.36%)
- Great-West Lifeco Inc$36.36-0.30(-0.82%)
- Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc$54.92-0.47(-0.85%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$24.41-0.12(-0.49%)
- Sun Life Financial Inc$52.70+0.10(+0.19%)
- AGF Management Ltd$6.19-0.14(-2.21%)
