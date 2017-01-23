Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Steven Li is more “constructive” on Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q, SW-T) in 2017 after being “neutral/negative” for some time now.

Ahead of the release of the Richmond, B.C.-based company’s fourth-quarter financial results, scheduled for Feb. 9, he raised his rating for the stock to “outperform” from “market perform.”

