Raymond James analyst Steven Li is more “constructive” on Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q, SW-T) in 2017 after being “neutral/negative” for some time now.
Ahead of the release of the Richmond, B.C.-based company’s fourth-quarter financial results, scheduled for Feb. 9, he raised his rating for the stock to “outperform” from “market perform.”Report Typo/Error
