Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A “recovering” oil-patch will bring revenue and growth for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T), said Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford.
In reaction to recent changes to his rig count forecast, Mr. Bradford raised his fourth-quarter 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for the Calgary-based energy services company to $31-million from $30-million, while his first-quarter 2017 projection rose to $44-million from $43-million.Report Typo/Error
