There are “obvious overlaps” between AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) and WGL Holdings Inc. (WGL-N) and the combined entity should have “access to a larger set of growth opportunities,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard.

However, he is unclear how AltaGas will leverage WGL assets to enhance its growth, “especially given our view of the considerable control premium embedded in the offer price (and the resulting share dilution required) to acquire the assets.”

