Cara Operations Ltd.’s (CARA-T) recent acquisitions have added to its growth platform, but near-term trends remain “challenged,” according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley.
Ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter 2016 financial results, scheduled for March 2, Mr. Dley downgraded his rating for Cara stock to “hold” from “buy.”Report Typo/Error
