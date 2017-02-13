Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Cara Operations Ltd.’s (CARA-T) recent acquisitions have added to its growth platform, but near-term trends remain “challenged,” according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley.
Ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter 2016 financial results, scheduled for March 2, Mr. Dley downgraded his rating for Cara stock to "hold" from "buy."
