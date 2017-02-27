Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (CSH.UN-T) “strong” results and “healthy” outlook are already priced into the stock, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Jenny Ma.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 23, she downgraded her rating for the Mississauga-based company to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation and a reduced forecasted return.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular