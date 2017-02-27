Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (CSH.UN-T) “strong” results and “healthy” outlook are already priced into the stock, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Jenny Ma.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 23, she downgraded her rating for the Mississauga-based company to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation and a reduced forecasted return.

Report Typo/Error