Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (CSH.UN-T) “strong” results and “healthy” outlook are already priced into the stock, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Jenny Ma.
Despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 23, she downgraded her rating for the Mississauga-based company to “hold” from “buy” based on valuation and a reduced forecasted return.Report Typo/Error
