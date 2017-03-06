Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Having “lifted considerably” over the past year, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham thinks Enbridge Income Funds Holding Inc. (ENF-T) will “pause” in 2017.
Accordingly, he downgraded his rating for the stock to "market perform" from "outperform."
- FedEx Corp$194.26-0.09(-0.05%)
- Enbridge Inc$40.97+0.02(+0.06%)
- Enbridge Inc$54.89+0.05(+0.09%)
- Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc$34.00-0.06(-0.18%)
- Northland Power Inc$24.92+1.22(+5.15%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$69.79+0.16(+0.24%)
- Procter & Gamble Co$90.09-0.41(-0.45%)
- General Motors Co$37.30-0.93(-2.43%)
- HP Inc$17.23+0.01(+0.07%)
- Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd$1.45-0.01(-0.68%)
- Atlantic Gold Corp$0.96+0.02(+2.13%)
- Groupe TVA Inc$3.39+0.02(+0.59%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$71.69-0.32(-0.44%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$96.02-0.29(-0.30%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$148.28-0.90(-0.60%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$198.81-0.74(-0.37%)
- Norfolk Southern Corp$122.26-0.15(-0.12%)
- Union Pacific Corp$108.79-0.23(-0.21%)
- Kansas City Southern$89.03-0.47(-0.53%)
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc$73.17-0.75(-1.01%)
- CSX Corp$49.21-0.27(-0.55%)
