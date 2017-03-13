Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The reports swirling around Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD-T, TD-N) sales practices increase the short-term risk for investors, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic.
TD stock fell almost 6 per cent on Friday in reaction to a CBC report that employees were pressured to meet high sales revenue goals.Report Typo/Error
