Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) are now fairly valued, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
Citing a “more cautious” outlook following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results, Mr. Poirier downgraded the Quebec-based producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products to “hold” from “buy.”Report Typo/Error
