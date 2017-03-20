Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) are now fairly valued, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

Citing a “more cautious” outlook following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results, Mr. Poirier downgraded the Quebec-based producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products to “hold” from “buy.”

