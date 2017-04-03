Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
BlackBerry Ltd.’s (BBRY-Q, BB-T) turnaround is complete, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber.
Believing its focus now shifts to the growth of its software business, Mr. Treiber removed the “speculative risk” qualifier from his “sector performer” rating for the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company following better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2017 financial results.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- BlackBerry Ltd$10.20-0.10(-0.97%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$7.61-0.14(-1.81%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$96.50-0.39(-0.40%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$72.04-0.87(-1.19%)
- HudBay Minerals Inc$8.75+0.01(+0.11%)
- HudBay Minerals Inc$6.51-0.05(-0.69%)
- Air Canada$13.71-0.09(-0.65%)
- Atco Ltd$51.09-0.63(-1.21%)
- Falco Resources Ltd$0.96+0.05(+5.49%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$34.45-0.50(-1.43%)
- Extendicare Inc$10.11+0.02(+0.20%)
- Updated April 3 10:03 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.