The fact that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T, GOOS-N) has been around for 60 years “speaks to the durability and heritage of the brand despite warm winters these last few years,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Tunick.

Calling it a “compelling growth idea,” Mr. Tunick initiated coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating.

