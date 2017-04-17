Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The federal government’s proposed legislation to legalize marijuana represents “modest de-risking event,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.

In a research report on the Canadian cannabis industry, Mr. Maruoka said the draft bill “fit largely” within the parameters of his expectations and contained “no significant downside surprises.” Accordingly, he increased the probability of the recreational market becoming legalized in his valuation models.

