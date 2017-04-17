Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The federal government’s proposed legislation to legalize marijuana represents “modest de-risking event,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.
In a research report on the Canadian cannabis industry, Mr. Maruoka said the draft bill “fit largely” within the parameters of his expectations and contained “no significant downside surprises.” Accordingly, he increased the probability of the recreational market becoming legalized in his valuation models.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Solar Inc$13.18+0.46(+3.62%)
- Methanex Corp$61.66+0.69(+1.13%)
- Methanex Corp$46.35+0.60(+1.31%)
- Transcontinental Inc$23.70-0.58(-2.39%)
- Transcontinental Inc$23.62-0.72(-2.96%)
- Yangarra Resources Ltd$2.66-0.10(-3.62%)
- Apple Inc$141.34+0.29(+0.21%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$9.75-0.18(-1.81%)
- Aphria Inc$6.98-0.23(-3.19%)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc$2.70-0.12(-4.26%)
- Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc$1.65-0.07(-4.07%)
- Emblem Corp$2.79-0.09(-3.13%)
- CGI Group Inc$62.14+0.09(+0.15%)
- CGI Group Inc$46.77+0.23(+0.49%)
- Eli Lilly and Co$82.13-3.75(-4.37%)
- Amazon.com Inc$891.41+6.74(+0.76%)
- Atico Mining Corp$0.79+0.02(+2.60%)
- North West Company Inc$31.85-0.07(-0.23%)
- Boralex Inc$21.23-0.08(-0.38%)
- Canadian Utilities Ltd$38.85-0.18(-0.46%)
- AutoCanada Inc$24.24-0.30(-1.22%)
