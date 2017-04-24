Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Despite an improved outlook, Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford said he has “trouble chinning-up to the more recent consensus estimates” for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T).

“According to our analysis, Mullen has leverage to rising activity in the conventional oilpatch, but the absence of major oil sands development has left a material void in its cash flow generating capacity,” he said. “We appreciate that Mullen has a track record of effecting cost-effective acquisitions, but at this point we can’t anticipate the degree or magnitude of value accretion. We are also concerned that the high multiples that have prevailed over the last three downturn years could revert toward more normalized multiples seen in the years prior to 2014.”

