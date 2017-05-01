Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Despite “strong” first-quarter results, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T) remains a “mid-single-digit EBITDA growth story at this stage,” according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige.

With the stock representing only a single-digit return to his target, Mr. Galappatthige downgraded his rating to “hold” from “buy.”

