Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he did not change his financial estimates or target price for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) in reaction to “neutral” first-quarter results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos upgraded the stock based on his anticipated one-year return of 21 per cent.Report Typo/Error
