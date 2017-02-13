Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says it received an enforcement notice from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) after markets closed on Thursday.

In a release after markets closed on Friday, the company said the notice is related to its disclosure in 2014 and 2015 regarding the impact its findings that income information submitted on some loan applications had been falsified and steps it took after, including suspending brokers and brokerages.

