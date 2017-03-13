Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) it was added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index following a quarterly review by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The change will be effective after the close of trading on March 17.Report Typo/Error
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
Canopy Growth Corp
