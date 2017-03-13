Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
DH Corp. (DH-T) has agreed to be bought by Vista Equity Partners for $25.50 per share in cash and the deal includes debt. The deal has a total enterprise value of $4.8-billion, the company said.Report Typo/Error
