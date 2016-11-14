There are 10 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report quarterly financial results, among them are Amaya, Badger Daylighting, DHX Media, ECN Capital, Element Fleet Management, Enerplus, H&R REIT, NuVista Energy, Pan American Silver, and ProMetic Life Sciences. There are no major Canadian nor U.S. economic releases today.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents (Cdn.) per share, or 40 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

The company declared its first dividend in 2011, and has announced five increases each year since 2012. The most recent dividend hike, an 11 per cent increase, was announced in March.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. During the first six months of fiscal 2017, the company repurchased over 3.5-million shares.

Valuation

The multiple could be vulnerable to further contraction.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.6 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 22.1 times. Over the past two years, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple as low as approximately 20 times.

On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 16.7 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 15.6 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are 16 analysts whom has issued research reports in 2016, of which 11 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, three analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and two analysts have ‘sell’ recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Buckingham Research, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

The average one-year target price is $107.88 (Cdn), implying the shares have 13 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $87 (Cdn) to a high of $122 (Cdn). Individual target prices provided by 15 firms in numerical order are: $87, $90, $96, $104, $105, $108, three at $110, $112, $114, two at $115, $116, and $122.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $666-million (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, forecast to rise 11 per cent to $741-million (U.S.) in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $3.51 cents (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to rise 15 per cent $4.05 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised higher since the beginning of the year. On Jan. 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $616-million (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $687-million (U.S.) for fiscal 2018, and the earnings per share estimates were $3.21 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $3.72 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up nearly 20 per cent; however, over the past three trading sessions, the share price has fallen 5 per cent. On Friday, the share price dropped 3.4 per cent on high volume with over 1-million shares traded, which is well above the stock’s two-month historical average daily trading volume of just under half a million shares. The share price broke below its 50-day moving average and may continue to slide in the near-term.

The next major support level around $90 (Cdn), which is near its 200-day moving average (at $91.35 Cdn).

The shares have initial overhead resistance between $100 (Cdn) and $101, near the stock’s 50-day moving average (at $101.08 Cdn). After that, there is strong resistance near its previous closing high set in September of $104.34.

The relative strength index is at 30, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Nov. 11 close AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $52.29 AGU-T Agrium Inc $132.55 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $29.95 APH-T Aphria Inc. $4.64 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.55 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $87.90 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $6.16 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $138.02 CGC-T Canopy Growth Corp. $9.34 CVL-T Cervus Equipment Corp $15.35 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.63 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $40.17 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $25.46 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $34.75 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $55.03 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $2.42 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.55 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $22.43 NCC.A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.00 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.84 RCH-T Richelieu Hardware $27.10 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $50.41 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $85.98 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $24.95 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $20.82 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.05 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $34.96 STN-T Stantec Inc $34.21 TCK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $30.54 TFI-T TransForce Inc $31.74 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.57 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $46.45 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $5.92 AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $1.89 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $57.22 AKT.A-T AKITA Drilling Ltd $7.50 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.34 AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $8.60 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $10.69 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $32.90 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $31.39 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $4.55 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.36 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $4.29 ACO.x-T Atco Ltd $43.58 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $19.75 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $10.13 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.05 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $20.06 BCE-T BCE Inc $57.45 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.49 BEI.UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $43.50 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $23.07 BLX-T Boralex Inc $16.80 BOX.UN-T Brookfield Canada Office Properties $25.48 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $37.26 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $44.56 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $36.00 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $20.21 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $227.50 CSH.UN-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $14.45 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties Real Estate Investment $12.70 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $11.96 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.78 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $8.34 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.00 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $7.90 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.17 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $17.16 DH-T DH Corp $14.75 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $95.65 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment $7.45 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.27 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.60 EMA-T Emera Inc $44.60 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $17.49 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $5.08 FFH-T Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $639.00 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $19.94 FN-T First National Financial Corp $23.20 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $8.01 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $77.56 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $14.54 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $4.41 G-T Goldcorp Inc $17.80 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $6.53 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $17.65 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.52 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $14.80 INE-T Innergex Renewable Energy Inc $12.70 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $26.48 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $38.45 KEY-T Keyera Corp $37.41 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.39 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $5.96 LNR-T Linamar Corp $47.70 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $63.49 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $15.65 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $15.79 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $13.36 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $18.46 MRU-T Metro Inc $39.69 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.06 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.96 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $3.05 OSB-T Norbord Inc $29.08 NWC-T North West Co Inc $24.59 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Est $9.84 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.52 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $12.60 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $19.50 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $27.00 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $37.79 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.71 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $33.10 PTM-T Platinum Group Metals Ltd $2.13 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.51 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $10.93 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.06 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.50 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.25 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $8.80 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $50.63 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.12 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $5.08 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $12.35 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $4.31 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $12.71 SLW-T Silver Wheaton Corp $24.28 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.13 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $29.88 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.08 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $41.83 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $1.04 SOX-T Stuart Olson Inc $5.25 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $13.16 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $0.87 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $18.85 TA-T TransAlta Corp $5.31 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $12.97 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.78 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $2.49 VNR-T Valener Inc $18.85 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $1.82 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.79 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $4.07 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $18.54 Source: Bloomberg

