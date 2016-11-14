Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monday's TSX breakouts: A company with top and bottom line growth and 11 'buy' calls

It is a relatively quiet day for news releases.

There are 10 companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report quarterly financial results, among them are Amaya, Badger Daylighting, DHX Media, ECN Capital, Element Fleet Management, Enerplus, H&R REIT, NuVista Energy, Pan American Silver, and ProMetic Life Sciences. There are no major Canadian nor U.S. economic releases today.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents (Cdn.) per share, or 40 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

The company declared its first dividend in 2011, and has announced five increases each year since 2012. The most recent dividend hike, an 11 per cent increase, was announced in March.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. During the first six months of fiscal 2017, the company repurchased over 3.5-million shares.

Valuation

The multiple could be vulnerable to further contraction.

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.6 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 22.1 times. Over the past two years, the stock has traded at a forward P/E multiple as low as approximately 20 times.

On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 16.7 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 15.6 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are 16 analysts whom has issued research reports in 2016, of which 11 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, three analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and two analysts have ‘sell’ recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the stock are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Buckingham Research, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

The average one-year target price is $107.88 (Cdn), implying the shares have 13 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $87 (Cdn) to a high of $122 (Cdn). Individual target prices provided by 15 firms in numerical order are: $87, $90, $96, $104, $105, $108, three at $110, $112, $114, two at $115, $116, and $122.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $666-million (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, forecast to rise 11 per cent to $741-million (U.S.) in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $3.51 cents (U.S.) in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to rise 15 per cent $4.05 (U.S.) in fiscal 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised higher since the beginning of the year. On Jan. 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $616-million (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $687-million (U.S.) for fiscal 2018, and the earnings per share estimates were $3.21 (U.S.) for fiscal 2017 and $3.72 (U.S.) for fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price is up nearly 20 per cent; however, over the past three trading sessions, the share price has fallen 5 per cent. On Friday, the share price dropped 3.4 per cent on high volume with over 1-million shares traded, which is well above the stock’s two-month historical average daily trading volume of just under half a million shares. The share price broke below its 50-day moving average and may continue to slide in the near-term.

The next major support level around $90 (Cdn), which is near its 200-day moving average (at $91.35 Cdn).

The shares have initial overhead resistance between $100 (Cdn) and $101, near the stock’s 50-day moving average (at $101.08 Cdn). After that, there is strong resistance near its previous closing high set in September of $104.34.

The relative strength index is at 30, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsNov. 11 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $52.29
AGU-TAgrium Inc $132.55
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $29.95
APH-TAphria Inc. $4.64
PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.55
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $87.90
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $6.16
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $138.02
CGC-TCanopy Growth Corp. $9.34
CVL-TCervus Equipment Corp $15.35
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.63
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $40.17
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $25.46
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $34.75
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc. $55.03
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $2.42
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.55
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp $22.43
NCC.A-TNewfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $10.00
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.84
RCH-TRichelieu Hardware $27.10
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $50.41
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $85.98
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $24.95
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $20.82
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.05
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $34.96
STN-TStantec Inc $34.21
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd $30.54
TFI-TTransForce Inc $31.74
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd $4.57
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $46.45
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $5.92
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $1.89
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $57.22
AKT.A-TAKITA Drilling Ltd $7.50
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.34
AGI-TAlamos Gold Inc $8.60
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $10.69
AP.UN-TAllied Properties REIT $32.90
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $31.39
AXY-TAlterra Power Corp. $4.55
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $2.36
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $4.29
ACO.x-TAtco Ltd $43.58
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $19.75
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $10.13
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.05
ABX-TBarrick Gold Corp $20.06
BCE-TBCE Inc $57.45
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $3.49
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $43.50
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $23.07
BLX-TBoralex Inc $16.80
BOX.UN-TBrookfield Canada Office Properties $25.48
BEP.UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $37.26
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $44.56
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $36.00
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $20.21
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $227.50
CSH.UN-TChartwell Retirement Residences $14.45
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties Real Estate Investment $12.70
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $11.96
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.78
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $8.34
BCB-TCott Corp $17.00
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $7.90
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.17
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $17.16
DH-TDH Corp $14.75
DOL-TDollarama Inc $95.65
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial Real Estate Investment $7.45
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.27
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $3.60
EMA-TEmera Inc $44.60
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $17.49
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $5.08
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $639.00
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $19.94
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $23.20
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $8.01
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $77.56
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $14.54
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $4.41
G-TGoldcorp Inc $17.80
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $6.53
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $17.65
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.52
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $14.80
INE-TInnergex Renewable Energy Inc $12.70
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $26.48
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $38.45
KEY-TKeyera Corp $37.41
K-TKinross Gold Corp $4.39
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $5.96
LNR-TLinamar Corp $47.70
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $63.49
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $15.65
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $15.79
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $13.36
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $18.46
MRU-TMetro Inc $39.69
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.06
NGD-TNew Gold Inc $4.96
NHC-TNobilis Health Corp $3.05
OSB-TNorbord Inc $29.08
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $24.59
NWH.UN-TNorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Est $9.84
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $3.52
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $12.60
PAA-TPan American Silver Corp $19.50
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $27.00
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $37.79
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.71
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $33.10
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $2.13
PG-TPremier Gold Mines Ltd $2.51
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $10.93
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $1.06
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.50
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.25
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $8.80
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $50.63
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $1.12
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $5.08
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $12.35
SMF-TSEMAFO Inc $4.31
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $12.71
SLW-TSilver Wheaton Corp $24.28
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.13
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment Trust $29.88
SII-TSprott Inc $2.08
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc $41.83
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $1.04
SOX-TStuart Olson Inc $5.25
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $13.16
TGZ-TTeranga Gold Corp $0.87
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $18.85
TA-TTransAlta Corp $5.31
RNW-TTransAlta Renewables Inc $12.97
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.78
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $2.49
VNR-TValener Inc $18.85
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $1.82
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.79
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.07
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $18.54

Source: Bloomberg

