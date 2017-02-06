Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock with a 7% yield and growth forecast for 2018 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, there are no major Canadian or U.S. economic releases.

In addition, no companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

This morning, key commodities such as the price of oil, natural gas, and gold are all relatively stable.

Briefly recapping Friday’s stock market returns, major North American equity markets closed with solid gains.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8.33 cents per share. This equates to an attractive annualized dividend yield of 7.2 per cent.

Management has maintained the dividend at this level since late 2007. In the company’s operational update provided in December, management stated, “Based on an annualized dividend of $1.00 per common share, the corresponding payout ratio would range from 88 per cent to 100 per cent. Importantly, Veresen expects the dividend will remain fully supported by distributable cash from its take-or-pay and fee-for-service businesses.”

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple of 10.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate. This is below the five-year historical average of 13.2 times and below its 10-year historical average of 11.1 times.

Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $12, implying the stock is currently overvalued, to a high of $17, anticipating a potential price return of 22 per cent. Since December, 14 analysts have issued research reports with individual target prices provided by 13 firms (one analyst is restricted) as follows in numerical order: two at $12, two at $13, three at $14, $14.25, $14.50, $15, $15.50, $16, and $17. The consensus one-year target price is $14.23, suggesting the share price is fully valued with just 2 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are currently nine analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations, three with “hold” recommendations, and one analyst (from Peters & Co.) with a “sell” recommendation.

The firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Wold Markets, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

There have been minor target price revisions. In January, several analysts revised their target prices slightly higher. Chris Cox, the analyst from Raymond James, raised his target price to $14 from $13. Patrick Kenny, the analyst from National Bank Financial, increased his target price to $17 from $15. Robert Hope, from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $16 from $13.50. Lastly, Ian Gillies, from GMP, bumped his target price by 50 cents to $15.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company by 2018 as its projects come into service. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $598-million in 2016, $580-million in 2017, and $641-million in 2018.

Forecasts have increased in recent months. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $484-million for 2016 and $531-million for 2017.

Insider transaction activities

On Dec. 20, Teresa Jang, the chief financial officer, purchased 5,000 shares at a price of $12.20 per share.

Chart watch

The stock chart looks positive.

Year to date, the energy sector is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index, falling 4.65 per cent; however, for this energy sector member, the price performance has been the mirror image, rising 5.95 per cent.

On Friday, the stock price jumped 2.5 per cent on high volume. Over 5.8-million shares trades, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of 2.8- million shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $14, and after that, around $16. There is strong downside support around $12, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $11.87).

The relative strength index is at 66, suggesting the shares are not yet overbought. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 3 close
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $16.80
AEM-TAgnico Eagle Mines Ltd $64.13
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $2.67
AQN-TAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.62
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $1.07
BLX-TBoralex Inc $20.27
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $29.84
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.88
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $25.11
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.54
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties REIT $14.14
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $9.36
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.68
FTS-TFortis Inc $41.89
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $87.26
GH-TGamehost Inc $11.72
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.73
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc $7.10
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $7.74
KMP.UN-TKillam Apartment REIT $12.43
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $30.08
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.30
NOA-TNorth American Energy Partners Inc. $7.30
NPI-TNorthland Power Inc $24.25
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.15
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $7.08
OR-TOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd $14.77
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.78
RIC-TRichmont Mines Inc $12.09
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $94.60
SMT-TSierra Metals Inc $2.83
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources Inc $14.36
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $4.20
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $30.07
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $31.09
VSN-TVeresen Inc $13.89
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc $4.43
YGR-TYangarra Resources Ltd. $2.65
Negative Breakouts
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $15.98
AI-TAtrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.87
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $7.93
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $14.79
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $39.75
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $31.17
KEG.UN-TKEG Royalties Income Fund $20.05
LGT.B-TLogistec Corp $33.61
MDF-TMediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.17
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $8.29
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $28.10
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $30.30
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $8.86
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.17

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular