This morning, key commodities such as the price of oil, natural gas, and gold are all relatively stable.

In addition, no companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

Today, there are no major Canadian or U.S. economic releases.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 8.33 cents per share. This equates to an attractive annualized dividend yield of 7.2 per cent.

Management has maintained the dividend at this level since late 2007. In the company’s operational update provided in December, management stated, “Based on an annualized dividend of $1.00 per common share, the corresponding payout ratio would range from 88 per cent to 100 per cent. Importantly, Veresen expects the dividend will remain fully supported by distributable cash from its take-or-pay and fee-for-service businesses.”

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple of 10.5 times the 2017 consensus estimate. This is below the five-year historical average of 13.2 times and below its 10-year historical average of 11.1 times.

Analysts’ target prices range from a low of $12, implying the stock is currently overvalued, to a high of $17, anticipating a potential price return of 22 per cent. Since December, 14 analysts have issued research reports with individual target prices provided by 13 firms (one analyst is restricted) as follows in numerical order: two at $12, two at $13, three at $14, $14.25, $14.50, $15, $15.50, $16, and $17. The consensus one-year target price is $14.23, suggesting the share price is fully valued with just 2 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are currently nine analysts with ‘buy’ recommendations, three with “hold” recommendations, and one analyst (from Peters & Co.) with a “sell” recommendation.

The firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Wold Markets, Desjardins Securities, GMP, Haywood Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

There have been minor target price revisions. In January, several analysts revised their target prices slightly higher. Chris Cox, the analyst from Raymond James, raised his target price to $14 from $13. Patrick Kenny, the analyst from National Bank Financial, increased his target price to $17 from $15. Robert Hope, from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $16 from $13.50. Lastly, Ian Gillies, from GMP, bumped his target price by 50 cents to $15.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company by 2018 as its projects come into service. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $598-million in 2016, $580-million in 2017, and $641-million in 2018.

Forecasts have increased in recent months. For instance, six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $484-million for 2016 and $531-million for 2017.

Insider transaction activities

On Dec. 20, Teresa Jang, the chief financial officer, purchased 5,000 shares at a price of $12.20 per share.

Chart watch

The stock chart looks positive.

Year to date, the energy sector is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index, falling 4.65 per cent; however, for this energy sector member, the price performance has been the mirror image, rising 5.95 per cent.

On Friday, the stock price jumped 2.5 per cent on high volume. Over 5.8-million shares trades, well above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of 2.8- million shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has initial overhead resistance around $14, and after that, around $16. There is strong downside support around $12, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $11.87).

The relative strength index is at 66, suggesting the shares are not yet overbought. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 3 close ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $16.80 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $64.13 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $2.67 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $11.62 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $1.07 BLX-T Boralex Inc $20.27 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $29.84 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.88 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $25.11 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.54 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $14.14 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $9.36 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.68 FTS-T Fortis Inc $41.89 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $87.26 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.72 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.73 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $7.10 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.74 KMP.UN-T Killam Apartment REIT $12.43 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $30.08 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.30 NOA-T North American Energy Partners Inc. $7.30 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $24.25 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.15 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $7.08 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd $14.77 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.78 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $12.09 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $94.60 SMT-T Sierra Metals Inc $2.83 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $14.36 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $4.20 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $30.07 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $31.09 VSN-T Veresen Inc $13.89 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $4.43 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.65 Negative Breakouts ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $15.98 AI-T Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. $11.87 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.93 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $14.79 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $39.75 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $31.17 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $20.05 LGT.B-T Logistec Corp $33.61 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.17 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $8.29 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $28.10 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $30.30 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $8.86 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.17 Source: Bloomberg

