Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday’s TSX breakouts: A fund yielding over 5% that just announced an 18% distribution hike Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Today, just one company in the S&P/TSX composite index is scheduled to release its fourth quarter financial results, Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T).

There are no Canadian economic releases scheduled for today.

Briefly recapping Friday’s stock market returns, U.S. markets were relatively flat, while Canada’s benchmark got a lift from gold stocks.

Distribution policy

The Fund pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 11 cents per unit, or $1.32 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 5.0 per cent.

On March 2, the Fund announced an 18 per cent increase raising it to 11 cents per unit from 9.35 cents per unit, reflecting management’s positive outlook for 2017.

In 2016, the payout ratio was 53 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small cap security, with a market capitalization of $281-million, is not formally covered by any analysts on the Street.

Chart watch

In 2016, the unit price climbed 29 per cent. However, the positive price momentum stalled in mid-2016. Since then, the unit price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, principally between $23 and $26. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 5.8 per cent, and it is currently trading at the upper end of this trading band.

Patient investors can potentially be opportunistic, waiting for the unit price to retreat to the lower end of this trading range. Just last week, for instance, on Feb. 28, the unit price closed at $23.86.

There unit price is approaching a strong resistance level around $26.50. Looking at the downside risk, there is support around $24, and failing that around $23.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsMarch 3 close
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $18.70
APH-TAphria Inc. $6.82
AUP-TAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $6.42
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $2.76
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $96.31
CFP-TCanfor Corp $18.51
CHW-TChesswood Group Ltd $13.29
CSU-TConstellation Software Inc $642.37
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $10.21
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $14.28
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $19.11
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $12.02
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $12.44
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.52
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $31.62
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $9.23
MKP-TMCAN Mortgage Corp $15.09
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $28.20
MJN-TParmaCan Capital Corp. $3.39
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $71.88
RPI.UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $26.23
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $32.40
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $4.77
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $34.36
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $7.16
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $58.49
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $47.98
Negative Breakouts
AAV-TAdvantage Oil & Gas Ltd $7.68
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $19.26
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $6.88
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $22.87
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.50
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $5.45
DC.A-TDundee Corp $4.75
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $37.90
FSZ-TFiera Capital Corp $12.60
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $17.15
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $26.16
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $27.77
PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group $19.90
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $17.29
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $8.70
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.33
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $5.64
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.09
PPY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $6.57
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $26.56
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $22.90
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $0.76
PUR-TPure Technologies Ltd. $4.30
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $2.63
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $29.24
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $2.15
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.54
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.46
VRX-TValeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $17.48
WJX-TWajax Corp $22.30
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $1.28

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular