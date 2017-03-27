In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index added 9 points, or 0.06 per cent. There were 151 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 96 securities declined in value, and four stocks closed the day unchanged

Distribution policy

The REIT pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.7 cents per unit, or 80.4 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an attractive annualized yield of 7.4 per cent. Management has maintained the distribution at this level since mid-2015.

The distribution appears sustainable. In 2016, the AFFO payout ratio was 87 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are five firms providing research coverage on this small cap REIT, with a market capitalization of $285-million. All five analysts have “buy” recommendations.

The five firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ recommendations have remained stable, with no changes in recommendations nor target prices over the past four months. In November, several analyst revised their target prices higher. David Chrystal, the analyst from Desjardins Securities, lifted his target price to $11.75 from $11, and Jonathan Kelcher, the analyst from TD Secuirites, raised his target price to $12 from $11.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company. The consensus funds from operations (FFO) per unit estimates are $1.01 for 2017, rising over 10 per cent to $1.12 in 2018. The Street is expecting adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit of 91 cents in 2017 and $1.03 the following year.

Revisions have been modest but to the downside. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.08 for 2017 and $1.16 for 2018. The consensus AFFO per unit forecasts were 96 cents for 2017 and $1.05 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the REIT is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 10.8 times the 2017 consensus estimate, near its peak multiple. Over the past year, the stock has traded at a forward P/FFO multiple ranging from a low of 8.5 times to a high of just under 11 times.

Individual target prices range from a low of $11.25 to a high of $12. The average one-year target price is $11.50, implying there is 6 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: three at $11.25, $11.75, and $12.

Insider transaction activities

So far in 2017, only one insider transaction activity has been reported. On Feb. 9, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., with over a 10 per cent ownership position, purchased 800,000 units at a price of $10.7998 per unit. This purchase increased Burgundy’s ownership position up to 3,207,700 units.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the unit price is up just 2 per cent. The unit price is little changed from its initial public offering price of $10 (from mid-2015).

The unit price has initial overhead resistance around $11, close to its record closing high of $11.22 reached on January 17.

In terms of downside support, there is initial support around $10.50, close to its 200-day moving average (at $10.56). Failing that, there is support around $10.

