In terms of earnings releases, nine companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report third-quarter financial results today – Air Canada, Asanko Gold, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Centerra Gold, Emera, Franco-Nevada, Gran Tierra Energy, IAMGOLD, and Toromont Industries.

On the eve of the U.S. Presidential election, buyers appear prepared to step into the market ahead of the election results, with futures pointing to a higher open.

Distribution policy

Boyd pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.2 cents per trust unit, or 50.4 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.6 per cent. Management has increased its distribution 15 times over the past eight years.

The payout ratio is conservative, suggesting the distribution is sustainable. The payout ratio was 12 per cent in the first half of 2016.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the units are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.6 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 9.8 times. Over the past three years, the units have traded at a multiple ranging from a low of approximately 8 times to a high of roughly 11.5 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap company, with a market capitalization of $1.45-billion, is well-covered by the Street. Since the beginning of August, 12 analysts have issued research reports, of which 10 are ‘buy’ recommendations and two are ‘hold’ recommendations.

Firms providing analyst coverage are as follows: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Jefferies, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

The average one-year target price is $91.58, implying there is 14 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $86 to a high of $100.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $124-million in 2016, and forecast to rise 16 per cent to $144-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per unit estimate is $2.96 in 2016, climbing 20 per cent to $3.55 in 2017.

Forecasts have been steadily rising. For instance, at the start of the year, consensus EBITDA estimate was $117-million for 2016 and $136-million for 2017, and the earnings per unit estimate was $2.85 for 2016 and $3.41 for 2017.

Insider transaction activity

Insider transaction activity is low with only one transaction in 2016. Sally Savoia, who sits on the Board of Trustees, purchased 1,000 shares on June 7, at a price of $75.50 per unit.

Chart watch

The units have been in a multi-year uptrend. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 22 per cent. During periods of price weakness, the unit price has remained above its 200-day moving average, only briefly falling below it before quickly recovering.

There is downside support around $75, close to its 200-day moving average (at $75.13). Failing that, there is strong support around $70.

The relative strength index is at 35, suggesting the shares are approaching, but not quite in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

There is significant overhead resistance around $88, its record closing high was $87.82 set in September.

Liquidity for this small cap industrial security can be relatively low. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 50,000 units.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov 4 close CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $0.92 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $45.58 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.49 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $19.23 TFI-T TransForce Inc $30.60 WJX-T Wajax Corp $19.79 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.07 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $13.25 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $17.94 AYA-T Amaya Inc $17.48 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.49 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $2.91 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $20.42 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $8.15 BCE-T BCE Inc $59.25 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $10.25 BEI.UN-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.65 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $80.50 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.67 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $8.54 CWX-T CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.47 CAO-T Cara Operations Ltd $25.84 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $12.90 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.02 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $4.27 BCB-T Cott Corp $17.21 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $15.01 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $8.24 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $20.69 DH-T DH Corp $16.23 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $6.52 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $6.71 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $18.51 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $50.41 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $16.09 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.75 FN-T First National Financial Corp $24.12 WN-T George Weston Ltd $104.28 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $15.68 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $33.01 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.09 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.57 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $9.00 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $18.29 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.58 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $16.00 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $14.08 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $7.13 LNR-T Linamar Corp $49.36 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $64.45 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $16.10 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $69.73 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $7.13 MSL-T Merus Labs International Inc $1.17 MRU-T Metro Inc $40.73 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.88 OSB-T Norbord Inc $30.52 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $15.16 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.77 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.60 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $10.22 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $1.87 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $52.72 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $3.08 STN-T Stantec Inc $29.09 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.05 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $33.79 TA-T TransAlta Corp $5.56 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $8.56 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.24 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.10 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $1.95 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $20.61 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.82 Source: Bloomberg

