On the eve of the U.S. Presidential election, buyers appear prepared to step into the market ahead of the election results, with futures pointing to a higher open. 

In terms of earnings releases, nine companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to report third-quarter financial results today – Air Canada, Asanko Gold, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Centerra Gold, Emera, Franco-Nevada, Gran Tierra Energy, IAMGOLD, and Toromont Industries.

Distribution policy

Boyd pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.2 cents per trust unit, or 50.4 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.6 per cent. Management has increased its distribution 15 times over the past eight years.

The payout ratio is conservative, suggesting the distribution is sustainable. The payout ratio was 12 per cent in the first half of 2016.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the units are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.6 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 9.8 times. Over the past three years, the units have traded at a multiple ranging from a low of approximately 8 times to a high of roughly 11.5 times.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap company, with a market capitalization of $1.45-billion, is well-covered by the Street. Since the beginning of August, 12 analysts have issued research reports, of which 10 are ‘buy’ recommendations and two are ‘hold’ recommendations.

Firms providing analyst coverage are as follows: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Jefferies, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

The average one-year target price is $91.58, implying there is 14 per cent upside potential in the unit price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $86 to a high of $100.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $124-million in 2016, and forecast to rise 16 per cent to $144-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per unit estimate is $2.96 in 2016, climbing 20 per cent to $3.55 in 2017.

Forecasts have been steadily rising. For instance, at the start of the year, consensus EBITDA estimate was $117-million for 2016 and $136-million for 2017, and the earnings per unit estimate was $2.85 for 2016 and $3.41 for 2017.

Insider transaction activity

Insider transaction activity is low with only one transaction in 2016. Sally Savoia, who sits on the Board of Trustees, purchased 1,000 shares on June 7, at a price of $75.50 per unit.

Chart watch

The units have been in a multi-year uptrend. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 22 per cent. During periods of price weakness, the unit price has remained above its 200-day moving average, only briefly falling below it before quickly recovering.

There is downside support around $75, close to its 200-day moving average (at $75.13). Failing that, there is strong support around $70.

The relative strength index is at 35, suggesting the shares are approaching, but not quite in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

There is significant overhead resistance around $88, its record closing high was $87.82 set in September.

Liquidity for this small cap industrial security can be relatively low. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 50,000 units.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsNov 4 close
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $0.92
CJT-TCargojet Inc $45.58
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.49
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $19.23
TFI-TTransForce Inc $30.60
WJX-TWajax Corp $19.79
Negative Breakouts
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $6.07
ARE-TAecon Group Inc $13.25
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp $17.94
AYA-TAmaya Inc $17.48
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment Trust $11.49
ATP-TAtlantic Power Corp $2.91
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $20.42
AVO-TAvigilon Corp $8.15
BCE-TBCE Inc $59.25
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $10.25
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $47.65
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $80.50
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $3.67
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $8.54
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $5.47
CAO-TCara Operations Ltd $25.84
CHP.UN-TChoice Properties REIT $12.90
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $14.02
CXR-TConcordia Healthcare Corp $4.27
BCB-TCott Corp $17.21
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $15.01
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $8.24
DGC-TDetour Gold Corp $20.69
DH-TDH Corp $16.23
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $6.52
DRM-TDREAM Unlimited Corp $6.71
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $18.51
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $50.41
ET-TEvertz Technologies Ltd $16.09
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $10.75
FN-TFirst National Financial Corp $24.12
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $104.28
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $15.68
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $33.01
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.09
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.57
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $9.00
HWD-THardwoods Distribution Inc $18.29
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.58
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $16.00
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $14.08
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $7.13
LNR-TLinamar Corp $49.36
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $64.45
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $16.10
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $69.73
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $7.13
MSL-TMerus Labs International Inc $1.17
MRU-TMetro Inc $40.73
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.88
OSB-TNorbord Inc $30.52
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14
PXT-TParex Resources Inc $15.16
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.77
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.60
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $10.22
RKN-TRedknee Solutions Inc $1.87
RCI.B-TRogers Communications Inc $52.72
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $3.08
STN-TStantec Inc $29.09
SMU.UN-TSummit Industrial Income REIT $6.05
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $33.79
TA-TTransAlta Corp $5.56
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $8.56
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.24
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $2.10
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $1.95
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $20.61
WIN-TWi-LAN Inc $1.82

Source: Bloomberg

