It is a quiet day in terms of news announcements. There are no major economic reports released today nor are there any companies in the S&P/TSX composite index scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $227-million (U.S.) in fiscal 2018, up from $203.8-million in fiscal 2017, with revenue forecast to rise 11 per cent to $253-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $81-million in fiscal 2018, rising 14 per cent to $92-million the following fiscal year. The consensus EPS estimates are $1.05 in fiscal 2018 and $1.19 in fiscal 2019.

Earnings revisions

Earnings revisions have been positive with analysts revising their earnings forecasts higher. For instance, three months ago, the EBITDA estimates were $79-million for fiscal 2018 and $90-million for fiscal 2019. The consensus EPS estimates were 85 cents for fiscal 2018 and $1.06 for fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 18 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average multiple of 17 times. Over the past three years, the stock has traded at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple principally between 14 times and 20 times.

Most analysts set their target prices in U.S. dollars. On Friday, the stock price closed at $22.40 (U.S.). Target prices, expressed in U.S. dollars, range from a low of $22.50 (at BMO Capital Markets), suggesting the stock is fully valued, to a high of $27 (at RBC Capital Markets), implying upside potential of over 20 per cent. Individual price targets provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: $22.50, $23, $24, $24.50, three at $25, $25.16, $25.50, two at $26, $26.64, and $27.

When converted to Canadian dollars, the consensus one-year target price is $33.72, suggesting a potential price return of 12 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

Since the beginning of 2017, 14 analysts have issued research reports on the company, 11 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and three analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations.

Chart watch

The long-term chart appears positive with the stock price in a firm uptrend.

On a shorter-term basis, the share price is up 5 per cent so far in 2017. However, since mid-2016, the share price has been locked in a trading range, primarily between $27 (Cdn) and $30, and is currently trading at the top end of this band.

If the share price can break above the $31 level, the stock price could rally to around $33.50.

Should the share price receded, there is initial support close to the $28 level, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $27.59) and also close to its 50-day moving average (at $28.70). Failing that, there is support around $26.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts March 10 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.52 ACO.X-T Atco Ltd $49.16 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $11.33 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $97.41 CUS-T Canexus Corp $1.65 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $11.53 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc. $294.05 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $13.47 BCB-T Cott Corp $16.52 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $10.38 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $30.11 ECI-T Enercare Inc $20.08 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Ltd $60.80 FSV-T FirstService Corp $76.59 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $20.25 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $9.79 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $15.19 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT $10.46 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $71.94 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $12.50 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $86.35 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $36.80 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.74 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $13.02 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $5.12 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc $15.09 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $23.68 VNR-T Valener Inc $21.53 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $8.20 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $13.23 Negative Breakouts ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $19.07 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.49 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.54 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.30 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.11 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $7.58 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.19 ECA-T Encana Corp $13.95 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $12.63 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.10 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.78 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $16.00 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.96 LIQ-T Liquor Stores NA Ltd $9.18 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.61 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $4.79 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.48 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.12 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $22.28 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $2.48 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $9.93 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.73 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $66.00 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $4.02 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.20 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $49.49 WJX-T Wajax Corp $21.08 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $2.33 XDC-T Xtreme Drilling & Coil Services Corp $2.20 Source: Bloomberg

