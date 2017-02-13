Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In Canada and the United States, there are no key economic announcements on Monday.

In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, companies such as DHX Media Ltd. (DHX.B-T), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T), and TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Briefly recapping Friday’s stock market returns, all major North American equity markets closed in record territory.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, or 4 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.3 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents in 2016, rising to 32 cents in 2017.

There have been mixed earnings revisions, downward revisions for 2016 and upward revisions for 2017. Four months ago, the consensus EPS estimates were 34 cents for 2016 and 30 cents for 2017.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-book value basis. The stock is trading at a price-to-book multiple of approximately 0.7 times. The consensus one-year target price is $4.39, suggesting a potential price return of over 41 per cent over the next 12 months.

Individual target prices range from a low of $3.35 (Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $5 (GMP and Stephens). Individual target prices provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: $3.35, two at $4, three at $4.25, $4.40, two at $4.50, $4.75, $4.80, and two at $5.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.2-billion, is covered by 14 analysts, 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations, one has a “neutral” recommendation, and one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, EVA Dimensions, GMP, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Stephens, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices both higher and lower in recent months. In November, Mario Mendonca, the analyst at TD Securities, increased his target price to $4.50 from $4.25. In addition, Nigel D’Souza, the analyst from Veritas Investment Research, revised his target price to $3.35 from $3.10. On the flip side, Cormark Securities analyst, Jeff Fenwick, trimmed his target price to $4.75 from $5.50. Finally, Phil Hardie, from Scotia Capital, reduced his target price by 15 cents to $4.25.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent insider transaction activity occurred in December. Todd Hudson, the chief operating officer, bought 282,232 shares at a price of $3.1341 per share on Dec. 6. That same day, Stephen Sands, the chief credit officer, accumulated 35,750 shares. Lastly, board member, Paul Stoyan, purchased 15,000 shares at a price of $3.16 per share on Dec. 20.

Chart watch

There is limited trading history on the stock since it just began trading in September 2016, restricting the application of technical analysis.

This stock is the worst performing stock in the financials sector of the S&P/TSX composite index year-to-date with the share price down 6 per cent. Since mid-November, while many stocks have seen their share prices climb higher, shares of ECN Capital are in a holding pattern, trading sideways principally between $3 and $3.20. Its stock price is currently in the middle of this trading range. Daily trading volumes have been light over the past few months.

Initial overhead resistance appears to be around $3.20, and after that around $3.30 and then at $3.50. Initial downside support appears to exist around $3.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 10 close
AW.UN-TA&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $40.73
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $7.09
ACR.UN-TAgellan Commercial REIT $11.97
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $3.06
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $32.48
HOT.UN-TAmerican Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.80
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $80.28
CAR.UN-TCanadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.38
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.33
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.60
CFP-TCanfor Corp $16.70
WEED-TCanopy Growth Corp. $12.40
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $25.40
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.67
CM-TCIBC $115.10
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $51.48
CNL-TContinental Gold Inc $5.31
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $8.66
KWH.UN-TCrius Energy Trust $9.98
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.41
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.78
DIR.UN-TDream Industrial REIT $8.72
EFN-TElement Financial Corp $13.50
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $21.34
FSV-TFirstService Corp $71.90
FTS-TFortis Inc $42.51
FNV-TFranco-Nevada Corp $89.66
GH-TGamehost Inc $11.85
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada Inc $37.56
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $19.34
GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.73
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $37.43
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc $11.57
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Service Inc. $57.59
IFP-TInterfor Corp $17.11
ITX-TIntertain Group Ltd $10.35
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $4.67
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $43.20
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $71.39
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $7.41
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $60.10
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $8.61
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $21.20
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $8.24
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $30.50
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $57.52
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $43.10
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $3.91
OSB-TNorbord Inc $37.72
NDM-TNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $4.41
NVU.UN-TNorthview Apartment REIT $21.39
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $7.84
PWF-TPower Financial Corp $35.05
AAR.UN-TPure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.98
QSR-TRestaurant Brands International Inc $67.21
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $96.84
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $14.56
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $37.43
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $72.24
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $18.02
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $32.04
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $5.07
SOT.UN-TSlate Office REIT $8.09
STN-TStantec Inc $36.47
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $1.64
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $1.94
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $3.58
TF-TTimbercreek Financial Corp. $9.30
TIH-TToromont Industries Ltd $46.36
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $5.47
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.52
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $3.30
UNS-TUni-Select Inc $32.43
VCM-TVecima Networks Inc $10.40
VSN-TVeresen Inc $14.06
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.38
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $52.46
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.05
Negative Breakouts
DHX.B-TDHX Media Ltd $6.62
DC.A-TDundee Corp $5.02
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $0.83

Source: Bloomberg

