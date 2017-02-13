In terms of earnings releases for Canadian stocks, companies such as DHX Media Ltd. (DHX.B-T), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T), and TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

In Canada and the United States, there are no key economic announcements on Monday.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share, or 4 cents per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.3 per cent.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents in 2016, rising to 32 cents in 2017.

There have been mixed earnings revisions, downward revisions for 2016 and upward revisions for 2017. Four months ago, the consensus EPS estimates were 34 cents for 2016 and 30 cents for 2017.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-book value basis. The stock is trading at a price-to-book multiple of approximately 0.7 times. The consensus one-year target price is $4.39, suggesting a potential price return of over 41 per cent over the next 12 months.

Individual target prices range from a low of $3.35 (Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $5 (GMP and Stephens). Individual target prices provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: $3.35, two at $4, three at $4.25, $4.40, two at $4.50, $4.75, $4.80, and two at $5.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.2-billion, is covered by 14 analysts, 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations, one has a “neutral” recommendation, and one analyst has an “underweight” recommendation.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, EVA Dimensions, GMP, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Stephens, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised target prices

Analysts have been revising their target prices both higher and lower in recent months. In November, Mario Mendonca, the analyst at TD Securities, increased his target price to $4.50 from $4.25. In addition, Nigel D’Souza, the analyst from Veritas Investment Research, revised his target price to $3.35 from $3.10. On the flip side, Cormark Securities analyst, Jeff Fenwick, trimmed his target price to $4.75 from $5.50. Finally, Phil Hardie, from Scotia Capital, reduced his target price by 15 cents to $4.25.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent insider transaction activity occurred in December. Todd Hudson, the chief operating officer, bought 282,232 shares at a price of $3.1341 per share on Dec. 6. That same day, Stephen Sands, the chief credit officer, accumulated 35,750 shares. Lastly, board member, Paul Stoyan, purchased 15,000 shares at a price of $3.16 per share on Dec. 20.

Chart watch

There is limited trading history on the stock since it just began trading in September 2016, restricting the application of technical analysis.

This stock is the worst performing stock in the financials sector of the S&P/TSX composite index year-to-date with the share price down 6 per cent. Since mid-November, while many stocks have seen their share prices climb higher, shares of ECN Capital are in a holding pattern, trading sideways principally between $3 and $3.20. Its stock price is currently in the middle of this trading range. Daily trading volumes have been light over the past few months.

Initial overhead resistance appears to be around $3.20, and after that around $3.30 and then at $3.50. Initial downside support appears to exist around $3.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 10 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $40.73 ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.09 ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.97 ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $3.06 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $32.48 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.80 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $80.28 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.38 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. $8.33 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.60 CFP-T Canfor Corp $16.70 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $12.40 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $25.40 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.67 CM-T CIBC $115.10 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $51.48 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $5.31 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $8.66 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $9.98 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $7.41 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.78 DIR.UN-T Dream Industrial REIT $8.72 EFN-T Element Financial Corp $13.50 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $21.34 FSV-T FirstService Corp $71.90 FTS-T Fortis Inc $42.51 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $89.66 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.85 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $37.56 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $19.34 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.73 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $37.43 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $11.57 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Service Inc. $57.59 IFP-T Interfor Corp $17.11 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.35 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $4.67 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $43.20 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $71.39 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $7.41 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $60.10 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $8.61 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $21.20 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $8.24 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $30.50 NA-T National Bank of Canada $57.52 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $43.10 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.91 OSB-T Norbord Inc $37.72 NDM-T Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $4.41 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.39 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $7.84 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $35.05 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $5.98 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $67.21 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $96.84 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $14.56 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $37.43 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $72.24 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $18.02 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $32.04 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $5.07 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $8.09 STN-T Stantec Inc $36.47 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $1.64 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.94 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $3.58 TF-T Timbercreek Financial Corp. $9.30 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $46.36 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $5.47 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.52 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $3.30 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $32.43 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.40 VSN-T Veresen Inc $14.06 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $3.38 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $52.46 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.05 Negative Breakouts DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd $6.62 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.02 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.83 Source: Bloomberg

