In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.34 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index increased 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., there are no major economic releases scheduled for today.

Today, in terms of economic releases, Canadian wholesale trade sales for the month of November will be released.

Dividend policy

TransCanada pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share, or $2.26 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.6 per cent.

The company has raised its dividend for the past 16 consecutive years. If history repeats itself, management may announce a dividend hike next month along with the expected release of its year-end financial results.

Management is firmly committed to returning capital to its shareholders, guiding to a dividend growth rate at the upper end of its previously announced targeted range of between 8 per cent and 10 per cent per year through 2020.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 14.4 times the 2017 consensus estimate. On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 21.7 times the 2017 consensus estimate, which is slightly above its five-year historical average of 21 times.

Analysts have target prices that range from a low of $60 to a high of $74. Individual target prices supplied by 12 firms are as follows in numerical order: $60, $63, $64, $66, $68, $69, two at $70, $71, $72, $73, and $74. The average one-year target price based on analysts’ forecasts is $68.50, suggesting the shares may realized a potential price return of 9.5 per cent over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 15 analysts have issued research reports since October, 10 analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations, four analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has a ‘sell’ recommendation.

The 15 firms providing recent research reports are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, Edward Jones, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Goldman Sachs, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Peters & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Analysts’ revisions

In November, two analysts revised their target prices higher. Linda Ezergailis, the analyst from TD Securities, increased her target price to $74 from $67 and maintained her ‘buy’ recommendation. In addition, Patrick Kenny, the analyst from National Bank Financial, lifted his target price by a dollar to $63 while maintaining his ‘sector perform’ recommendation.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.68 in 2016, and is expected to rise over 7 per cent to $2.88 in 2017. The Street is forecasting EPS to climb over 4 per cent to $3.01 in 2018.

The stock has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, halfway through last year, on July 1, the consensus EPS forecasts were $2.49 for 2016 and $2.70 for 2017.

Chart watch

The chart pattern appears neutral.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 3.3 per cent.

Since the beginning of July 2016, the stock price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, principally between $58.50 and $63.

The share price has initial overhead resistance around $63.50, and after that around $65. There is initial downside support around $60, close to its 50-day moving average (at $60.60). Failing that, there is support around $58.50, near its 200-day moving average (at $58.54) and then around $55.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 20 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $38.89 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $15.80 BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp $12.92 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $5.17 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $23.05 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $93.45 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $10.70 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $71.12 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $61.70 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $4.56 ECA-T Encana Corp $17.63 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $18.87 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $10.20 FSV-T FirstService Corp $65.75 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.45 WN-T George Weston Ltd $114.25 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $19.47 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $26.87 G-T Goldcorp Inc $20.55 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $18.45 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.69 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.90 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $21.70 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.10 NWC-T North West Co Inc $30.12 PAA-T Pan American Silver Corp $24.52 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.80 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.91 SAP-T Saputo Inc $48.25 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $2.23 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.68 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $60.00 TRP-T TransCanada Corp $62.53 Negative Breakouts CR-T Crew Energy Inc $6.09 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $7.14 Source: Bloomberg

