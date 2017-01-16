Briefly recapping Friday’s performance, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was relatively unchanged, declining 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rocketed higher by 0.48 per cent.

A key Canadian economic news release due out today is December existing home sales, which will be released at 9 a.m. (ET).

This morning, trading activity in the S&P/TSX composite index may be light with U.S. stock markets closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this micro-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $99-million, is covered by just one analyst, Amr Ezzat from Echelon Wealth Partners. The analyst has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of $2. In December, the analyst changed the recommendation to a ‘buy’ from a ‘speculative buy’.

The analyst is forecasting revenues of $57-million in fiscal 2017, up from $8.2-million in fiscal 2016, and $66-million in fiscal 2018. The analyst is anticipating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.3-million in fiscal 2017 and $8.8-million the following fiscal year. Finally, the analyst expects earnings per share to reach 9 cents in fiscal 2017 and 12 cents in fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Trading history is limited with the stock just listed in 2013. The initial public offering price was 50 cents.

Year to date, the share price is up 14 per cent as its positive price momentum continues. In 2016, the share price soared 171 per cent to $1.57 from 58 cents.

On Friday, the share price closed at a new record high, climbing 6.6 per cent on high volume. Over 830,000 shares traded, above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 473,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $2. There is initial downside support around $1.50, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.48).

The relative strength index is at 68, suggesting the stock price is approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 13 close ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.09 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $26.62 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.08 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $4.94 BPF-U-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.96 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $20.24 CCO-T Cameco Corp $17.43 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $93.19 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $52.47 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $69.97 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $59.63 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.80 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.50 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $35.64 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $17.18 FSV-T FirstService Corp $65.63 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $17.80 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.35 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $36.66 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $25.11 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $10.05 HSM-T Helius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.50 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $7.76 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $18.35 IT-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.06 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.35 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $0.89 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $8.27 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $4.59 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.33 NGQ-T NGEx Resources Inc $1.39 NWC-T North West Co Inc $27.93 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $38.37 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.45 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $94.50 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $16.58 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.53 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.95 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.00 Negative Breakouts CR-T Crew Energy Inc $6.38 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $32.55 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $43.25 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $2.63 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.95 Source: Bloomberg

