This morning, trading activity in the S&P/TSX composite index may be light with U.S. stock markets closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

A key Canadian economic news release due out today is December existing home sales, which will be released at 9 a.m. (ET).

Briefly recapping Friday’s performance, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was relatively unchanged, declining 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rocketed higher by 0.48 per cent.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this micro-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $99-million, is covered by just one analyst, Amr Ezzat from Echelon Wealth Partners. The analyst has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of $2. In December, the analyst changed the recommendation to a ‘buy’ from a ‘speculative buy’.

The analyst is forecasting revenues of $57-million in fiscal 2017, up from $8.2-million in fiscal 2016, and $66-million in fiscal 2018. The analyst is anticipating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.3-million in fiscal 2017 and $8.8-million the following fiscal year. Finally, the analyst expects earnings per share to reach 9 cents in fiscal 2017 and 12 cents in fiscal 2018.

Chart watch

Trading history is limited with the stock just listed in 2013. The initial public offering price was 50 cents.

Year to date, the share price is up 14 per cent as its positive price momentum continues. In 2016, the share price soared 171 per cent to $1.57 from 58 cents.

On Friday, the share price closed at a new record high, climbing 6.6 per cent on high volume. Over 830,000 shares traded, above the two-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 473,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $2. There is initial downside support around $1.50, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $1.48).

The relative strength index is at 68, suggesting the stock price is approaching overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJan. 13 close
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $13.09
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $26.62
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.08
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $4.94
BPF-U-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.96
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $20.24
CCO-TCameco Corp $17.43
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Company $93.19
CGX-TCineplex Inc $52.47
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $69.97
CGO-TCogeco Inc $59.63
DRT-TDIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.80
DRG.UN-TDream Global REIT $9.50
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $35.64
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $17.18
FSV-TFirstService Corp $65.63
GDI-TGDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $17.80
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.35
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $36.66
GCG.A-TGuardian Capital Group Ltd $25.11
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $10.05
HSM-THelius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.50
III-TImperial Metals Corp $7.76
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $18.35
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd $10.06
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $3.35
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp $0.89
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $8.27
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $4.59
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $3.33
NGQ-TNGEx Resources Inc $1.39
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $27.93
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $38.37
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.45
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $94.50
SIA-TSienna Senior Living Inc $16.58
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $1.53
TA-TTransAlta Corp $7.95
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.00
Negative Breakouts
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $6.38
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $32.55
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $43.25
SVC-TSandvine Corp $2.63
SXP-TSupremex Inc $4.95

Source: Bloomberg

