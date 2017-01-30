In the U.S., December pending home sales are among the key economic releases. Later this week, on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, and on Friday, January non-farm payroll figures are announced.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share or $1.50 on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.2 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since 2011.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 10.1 times the 2017 consensus estimate. This valuation is relatively in-line with its three-year historical average of 10.3 times.

Analysts’ target prices have a wide range from a low of $45 to a high of $55. Individual target prices supplied by 12 firms are as follows in numerical order: three at $45, $47, three at $48, two at $50, $52, $54, and $55. The consensus one-year target price is $48.92, suggesting the shares are almost fully valued, with just 4 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 12 analysts have issued research reports on the company since November, seven analysts issued ‘buy’ recommendations and five analysts reported ‘hold’ recommendations.

The 12 firms providing recent research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Recent revisions by analysts

This month, two analysts revised their target prices higher. Last week, Michael Tupholme, the analyst from TD Securities increased his target price to $54 from $50, while maintaining his "buy" recommendation. In addition, Jacob Bout, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, lifted his target price to $47 from $46, leaving his "neutral" recommendation unchanged.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $501-million for 2016, rising over 10 per cent to $555-million for 2017, and forecast to climb 9 per cent to $607-million the following year.

Earnings forecasts have been falling slightly in recent months. For instance, on July 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $525-million for 2016 and $578-million for 2017.

Management has guided to realizing adjusted EBITDA of between $485-million and $505-million in 2016.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock price has rallied 5 per cent.

Since early 2016, the share price has been in an uptrend, making high highs and higher lows.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $48.50. Meanwhile, there is initial downside support around $45. Should the share price break below the $43.50 level, the current uptrend would be broken, leaving the share price vulnerable to fall back down to the $40 level.

The relative strength index is at 63, suggesting the shares are in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 27 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $39.13 ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.03 AT-T AcuityAds Holding Inc. $3.95 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.95 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $14.78 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $34.44 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $100.81 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $78.71 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $26.98 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $10.88 CLS-T Celestica Inc $18.60 CM-T CIBC $113.16 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $63.18 DH-T DH Corp $24.08 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $57.06 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $18.53 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $19.61 IAE-T Ithaca Energy Inc $1.79 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $4.17 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.69 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd. $19.25 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $75.19 MKP-T MCAN Mortgage Corp $14.93 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $42.72 NOA-T North American Energy Partners Inc. $6.85 OTC-T Open Text Corp $45.68 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $5.16 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $56.77 SJR.B-T Shaw Communications Inc $28.37 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $36.07 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $67.70 TMB-T Tembec Inc $2.86 TPH-T Temple Hotels Inc $0.80 TFII-T TransForce Inc $35.78 TC-T Tucows Inc. $67.53 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.49 Negative Breakouts CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.01 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $18.16 CXR-T Concordia Healthcare Corp $2.52 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.65 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.43 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.32 MDF-T Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. $18.25 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $1.95 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.87 VRX-T Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. $17.72 Source: Bloomberg

