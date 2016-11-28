In terms of commodities on the move today, the price of gold is on the rise along with the price of natural gas futures contracts.

The recent positive momentum in North American equity markets may be due for a pause. North American equity markets look to open lower. Major European stock markets are trading down.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and does not pay shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the shares are trading at a price-to-cash flow multiple of 8.1 times the 2017 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 7.3 times, but below its peak of over 10 times during this period.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 16 analysts whom have issued research reports over the past two months, 14 have ‘buy’ recommendations and two have ‘hold’ recommendations.

The average one-year target price is $13.10, implying the share price may appreciate 32 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12 to a high of $14. Individual target prices in numerical order are as follows: two at $12, $12.75, eight at $13, $13.25, $13.50, and three at $14.

The Street is forecasting attractive growth for the company with total production forecast to rise to 21,990 boe/d in 2017. The consensus cash flow per share estimate is 80 cents in 2016, climbing over 52 per cent to $1.22 in 2017.

Cash flow forecasts have been revised up and down. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.03 for this year and $1.35 next year. A few months later, cash flow forecasts bottomed before recovering. On April 4, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were 69 cents for 2016 and 97 cents for 2017.

Chart watch

The shares have somewhat of a limited trading history as they began publicly trading in March 2012.

Year to date, the stock price is up over 18 per cent, but over the past month, the share price has slipped 13 per cent. In fact, looking back over the past month, the stock is the worst performer in the S&P/TSX composite index energy sector. The share price has broken below both its 50-day and 200-day moving average, which is negative.

Over the past six months, the share price has traded between $10 and $12. There is initial downside support around its current price level, near the $10 mark. Should the share price fail to hold here, the next support level is around $9.

The relative strength index is at 38, suggesting the shares are not quite in oversold territory. Generally, a reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On a recovery, the share price has major overhead resistance just below $12. The stock price has peaked over $11 on several occasions, in 2014 and 2016, but has failed to break above $12.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Nov. 26 close ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $12.49 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $30.20 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $72.90 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.15 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Company $90.20 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $23.44 CJT-T Cargojet Inc $51.64 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $6.65 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.45 CM-T CIBC $105.72 EIF-T Exchange Income Corp $43.50 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $12.91 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.60 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.83 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $37.83 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $10.37 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $14.51 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.76 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $19.16 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $13.59 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $49.85 NA-T National Bank of Canada $49.95 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $30.18 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $33.61 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $65.14 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $38.70 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.51 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $53.49 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $58.05 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $64.32 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.33 TFI-T TransForce Inc $34.23 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.36 WJX-T Wajax Corp $24.06 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $104.86 Negative Breakouts AGI-T Alamos Gold Inc $8.28 REF.UN-T Canadian REIT $44.53 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $5.95 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.02 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $4.97 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $5.48 NGD-T New Gold Inc $4.86 PG-T Premier Gold Mines Ltd $2.21 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $2.37 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $9.93 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $8.74 SBB-T Sabina Gold & Silver Corp $0.99 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.91 SMF-T SEMAFO Inc $3.92 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $3.07 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $12.53 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $3.91

Report Typo/Error