In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index fell by 30 points, or 0.19 per cent. There were 103 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 139 securities declined in value, and nine stocks closed the day unchanged. Only four sectors closed in positive territory, the telecom, consumer discretionary, utilities, and consumer staples segments.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index retreated 0.02 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents (Cdn.) per share, or 40 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of just under 1 per cent. Management has maintained the dividend at this level since 2015.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing research coverage on this company. The firms are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Credit Suisse, EVA Dimensions, Morningstar, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Vertical Research Partners.

The stock has six “buy” recommendations and four “hold” recommendations.

Financial forecasts

All financials are expressed in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting stable earnings for the company. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $485-million for 2017 and $486-million for 2018.

Revisions have been to the downside. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $518-million for 2017 and $495-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.6 times the 2018 consensus estimate, in-line with its three-year historical multiple.

The average one-year target price is $42.46, implying approximately 5 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices range from a low of $36 to a high of $47. Individual target prices provided by eight firms are as follows, all of which are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated: $36, $28 U.S. (which translates to approximately over $37 Cdn), $40, $42.50, $45, $34 U.S. (roughly over $45 Cdn.), $46, and $47.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ recommendations have been on the rise. Last week, Benoit Laprade, the analyst from Scotia Capital, raised his target price to $42.50 from $41.25. In March, Andrew Kuske, the analyst at Credit Suisse, bumped his target price up to $40 from $34. Sean Steuart, the analyst from TD Securities, increased his target price to $34 from $32. In addition, Chip Dillon, the analyst from Vertical Research, increased his target price by $3 to $46.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 20 per cent and remains in an uptrend.

The relative strength index is at 70, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Should the share price retreat on potential profit taking, there is initial support between $39.50 and $40. Failing that, there is support around $37.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $37.43), and further support around $35.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 7 close AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $37.29 APH-T Aphria Inc. $7.91 ATP-T Atlantic Power Corp $3.62 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. $2.80 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.15 BCE-T BCE Inc $60.40 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $10.62 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $40.49 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $33.58 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $39.20 CFP-T Canfor Corp $19.10 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $12.41 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $7.06 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $14.16 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $74.10 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $11.49 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $114.13 DRM-T DREAM Unlimited Corp $7.00 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $20.80 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $19.21 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $14.29 FSV-T FirstService Corp $81.27 GCG/A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $27.49 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.70 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $7.31 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $16.89 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.12 OSB-T Norbord Inc $40.62 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $22.56 OSK-T Osisko Mining Inc. $5.59 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $43.66 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $59.69 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $34.34 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.25 STB-T Student Transportation Inc $8.00 T-T TELUS Corp $44.29 TC-T Tucows Inc. $72.47 VSN-T Veresen Inc $15.18 WJX-T Wajax Corp $25.34 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $59.23 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.24 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $2.82 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $125.81 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $29.05 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $14.98 BTO-T B2Gold Corp $3.70 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $14.74 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.15 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $24.85 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.19 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.82 Source: Bloomberg

