In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index soared 185 points, or 1.20 per cent. There were 201 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 46 securities declined in value, and three stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.41 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 0.42 per cent.

Distribution policy

Granite pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 21.7 cents per unit, or $2.60 per unit on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized yield of 5.1 per cent.

Management is firmly committed to returning capital to its unitholders, announcing a 6.9 per cent increase to its distribution last December, lifting its distribution to its present level.

Granite has a conservative payout ratio. In 2016, the funds from operations payout ratio was 71 per cent, up from 68 per cent reported in 2015.

Analysts’ recommendations

The REIT is covered by seven analysts on the Street. Granite currently has one buy recommendation and six hold recommendations.

The seven firms providing research coverage on the REIT are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Desjardins Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Last week, two analysts increased their target prices. Pammi Bir, the analyst at Scotia Capital, raised his target price to $49.50 from $48. Mark Rothschild, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, lifted his target price to $51.25 from $48.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $3.45 in 2017, up from $3.43 in 2016, and forecast to rise to $3.61 in 2018. The consensus adjusted FFO per unit estimates are $3.18 for 2017, climbing to $3.33 in 2018.

Forecasts have been relatively stable, with minor revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $3.52 for 2017 and $3.60 for 2018. The Street was forecasting AFFO per unit of $3.20 in 2017 and $3.28 in 2018.

Valuation

The REIT is trading at a premium to historical levels. According to Bloomberg, Granite is trading at a price-to-FFO multiple of 14.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, which is above its five-year historical average (at 11.8 times). The stock is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 15.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate.

The average 12-month target price is $48.54, implying the share price is fully valued. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $45, $46, $46.50, $47.50, $49.50, $51.25, and $54.

Insider transaction activity

On March 24, Brydon Cruise, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 10,000 units. On March 17, Granite’s chief executive officer, Michael Forsayeth, exercised his rights and received 2,030 units and that day sold 1,097 units at a price per unit of $45.61. The prior day, Mr. Forsayeth exercised his rights and received 3,943 units and sold 2,120 units that same day at a price per unit of $45.23.

Chart watch

The REIT is in an uptrend, closing at an all-time high on Friday. The unit price rallied 2.6 per cent on Friday on solid volume with over 223,000 units traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 166,000 units.

Technically, the REIT is in overbought territory with a relative strength reading of 72. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Should the positive price momentum pause, or the unit price retreat, there is downside support around $47, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $47.05). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $44, near its 200-day moving average (at $43.76).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 5 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $8.02 AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $55.85 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $64.81 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $38.15 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $12.96 BEP.UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $42.39 CAE-T CAE Inc $21.73 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $689.21 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $11.05 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $122.63 DII.B-T Dorel Industries Inc $36.16 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.04 EFH-T Echelon Financial Holdings Inc $13.24 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $21.50 WN-T George Weston Ltd $124.22 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $50.84 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $27.92 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $20.91 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $86.10 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $78.00 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.36 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $52.07 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $19.95 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.65 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $80.37 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.52 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $116.83 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $8.87 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $40.75 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $44.99 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.68 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $10.05 TMM-T Timmins Gold Corp $0.61 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.96 TC-T Tucows Inc. $84.66 VSN-T Veresen Inc $18.52 Negative Breakouts ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $12.05 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $11.14 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.25 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.57 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $13.96 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.61 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.67 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.24 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $2.90 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.34 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $11.45 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $34.47 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $5.85 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $8.64 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds Inc $3.69 NPI-T Northland Power Inc $23.59 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $2.52 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.87 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.77 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.32 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.30 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.80 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $31.42 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $23.01 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $2.11 Source: Bloomberg

