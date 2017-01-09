In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq composite all closed the day with gains, increasing 0.32 per cent, rising 0.35 per cent, and gaining 0.60 per cent, respectively.

Briefly recapping Friday’s performance, it was a mixed day for North American equity markets, with U.S. indices rising and the Canadian benchmark falling.

There are no key Canadian or U.S. economic releases due out today.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, shares of GDI are trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.6 times the 2017 consensus estimate, below its peak multiple of approximately 9.5 times over the past year and right around its one-year average.

Earnings forecasts

The Street is forecasting the company’s revenues to near the $1-billion mark this year. The consensus revenue forecast is $869-million in 2016, expanding 15 per cent to $997-million in 2017. The Street is anticipating EBITDA of $41.1-million in 2016, rising 30 per cent to $53.5-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 41 cents in 2016, and expected to nearly double to 81 cents in 2017.

Earnings estimates have climbed higher in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of the second half of 2016, on July 1, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $40-million for 2016 and $50-million for 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 35 cents for 2016 and 68 cents for 2017.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $356-million, is covered by six analysts, of which four analysts have ‘buy’ recommendations and two have ‘neutral’ recommendations.

The six firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: CIBC World Markets, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $18.50, implying the share price may appreciate 10 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $16.50 to a high of $20. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $16.50, $17, $18.50, $19, and two at $20.

Last month, Damir Gunja, the analyst at TD Securities, lifted his recommendation on GDI to a ‘buy’ from a ‘hold, and bumped his target price to $20 from $16.50. This analyst correctly identified a top for the share price back in August 2015, when he reduced his ‘buy’ recommendation to a ‘hold’, and lowering his target price. At the time, the stock price was in the upper teens, but by March 2016, the share price had dropped to the $10 level.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 6 per cent, extending its 13 per cent gain realized in 2016.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $18, and after that, at $20. There is initial downside support between $15.50 and $16, close to its 50-day moving average (at $15.48). Failing that, there is technical support just below $14, near its 200-day moving average (at $13.82).

The relative strength index is at 70, suggesting the share price is in overbought territory. Generally, a reading at or above 70 indicates an overbought condition.

Liquidity can be low for this stock. The two-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 16,000 shares.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Price Breakouts Jan. 9 close AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $38.05 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $12.64 BLX-T Boralex Inc $19.46 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $31.86 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.98 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $57.25 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.24 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.68 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $35.47 FSZ-T Fiera Capital Corp $13.66 FN-T First National Financial Corp $28.03 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $34.90 GDI-T GDI Integrated Faciltiy Services Inc. $16.75 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $40.43 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $18.94 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.86 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $19.39 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.70 NGQ-T NGEx Resources Inc $1.36 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $2.69 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $4.40 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $7.85 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $65.48 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $27.08 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $9.85 X-T TMX Group Ltd $73.06 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.83 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $3.53 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $107.95 Negative Breakouts BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.68 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.48 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $7.75 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $12.14 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $27.61 MRU-T Metro Inc $39.63 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $30.96 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $45.12 STB-T Student Transportation Inc $7.36 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd. $17.26 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error