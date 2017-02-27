In terms of economic reports, there are no key Canadian or U.S. economic releases scheduled for today.

They are: Vermillion Energy Inc. (VET-T), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.un-T), Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.un-T), and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T).

Today, four companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders.

On Nov. 2, the company declared a 30 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to 6.5 cents per share from 5 cents per share. This equates to 26 cents on a yearly basis, or an annualized dividend yield of 2.5 per cent.

The previous year, in November 2015, the company announced a 25 per cent dividend hike.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $121-million in 2016, $146-million in 2017, rising to $170-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $19.6-million in 2016, $26.4-million in 2017, and $33.1-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates are 35 cents in 2016, rising to 48 cents the following year, and anticipated to reach 60 cents in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been relatively steady. Six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $19-millon for 2016 and $25.5-million for 2017. The consensus EPS forecasts were 35 cents for 2016 and 47 cents for the following year.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.4 times the consensus 2018 estimate. Looking back over several years, to May 2014, this is close to its historical average multiple of 9.9 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $13.30, suggesting a potential price return of 30 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12.50 (at PI Financial Corp.) to a high of $14.50 (at GMP). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $12.50, two at $13, $13.50, and $14.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

Five analysts cover the company and all five have "buy" recommendations.

The five firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, GMP, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, and PI Financial Corp.

Analysts’ recommendation revisions

Three analysts have recently increased their target prices. In February, Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities, increased his target price to $13 from $12.50. Last month, Maggie Macdougall from Cormark Securities bumped her target price by $1 to $13.50. Finally, Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial, took his target price up to $13 from his previous target price of $12.50.

Insider transaction activity

So far this year, there has been no insider transaction activity recorded on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is down 5.5 per cent. Much of this lost has been realized over the past three trading sessions with the share price declining 5.4 per cent, closing at $10.27 on Feb. 24, down from a closing price of $10.86 on Feb. 21. In addition, the stock price has fallen over the past few days on slightly higher-than-normal trading volume. For instance, the two month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 79,000 shares, and last Thursday, nearly 158,000 shares traded.

The relative strength index reading is at 30, suggesting the shares are entering oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

The stock price is approaching strong technical support at $10, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $10.06). Failing that, there is support around $9 and strong support at $8.

On a recovery, there is overhead resistance around $11, close to its 50-day moving average (at $10.93).

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Feb. 24 close CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.46 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $290.16 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $32.62 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $64.03 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $9.27 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $44.63 PZA-T Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.95 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $70.30 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.30 WCN-T Waste Connections Inc. $114.41 Negative Breakouts AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $32.96 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $7.25 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $3.85 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $24.01 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $37.73 CAM-T Canam Group Inc $6.96 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $5.95 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $16.95 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $61.70 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $27.09 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $11.50 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $50.77 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $4.97 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $54.21 ECA-T Encana Corp $14.69 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.97 FTT-T Finning International Inc $25.36 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $17.54 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.79 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $15.50 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $41.25 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $22.84 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.78 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $63.96 MND-T Mandalay Resources Corp $0.63 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $16.70 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $0.94 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.55 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.43 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $5.99 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $26.38 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.16 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.41 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $6.51 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $10.27 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $24.36 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.16 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $54.59 SWY-T Stornoway Diamond Corp $0.82 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $48.21 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $11.02 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $55.98 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.15 TFII-T TransForce Inc $33.34 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $5.82 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $51.58 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $9.40 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error