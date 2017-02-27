Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Today, four companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

They are: Vermillion Energy Inc. (VET-T), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.un-T), Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.un-T), and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T).

In terms of economic reports, there are no key Canadian or U.S. economic releases scheduled for today.

Dividend policy

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders.

On Nov. 2, the company declared a 30 per cent increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it to 6.5 cents per share from 5 cents per share. This equates to 26 cents on a yearly basis, or an annualized dividend yield of 2.5 per cent.

The previous year, in November 2015, the company announced a 25 per cent dividend hike.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus revenue estimate is $121-million in 2016, $146-million in 2017, rising to $170-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $19.6-million in 2016, $26.4-million in 2017, and $33.1-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates are 35 cents in 2016, rising to 48 cents the following year, and anticipated to reach 60 cents in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been relatively steady. Six months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $19-millon for 2016 and $25.5-million for 2017. The consensus EPS forecasts were 35 cents for 2016 and 47 cents for the following year.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10.4 times the consensus 2018 estimate. Looking back over several years, to May 2014, this is close to its historical average multiple of 9.9 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $13.30, suggesting a potential price return of 30 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $12.50 (at PI Financial Corp.) to a high of $14.50 (at GMP). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $12.50, two at $13, $13.50, and $14.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

Five analysts cover the company and all five have "buy" recommendations.

The five firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, GMP, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, and PI Financial Corp.

Analysts’ recommendation revisions

Three analysts have recently increased their target prices. In February, Nick Agostino from Laurentian Bank Securities, increased his target price to $13 from $12.50. Last month, Maggie Macdougall from Cormark Securities bumped her target price by $1 to $13.50. Finally, Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial, took his target price up to $13 from his previous target price of $12.50.

Insider transaction activity

So far this year, there has been no insider transaction activity recorded on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI).

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is down 5.5 per cent. Much of this lost has been realized over the past three trading sessions with the share price declining 5.4 per cent, closing at $10.27 on Feb. 24, down from a closing price of $10.86 on Feb. 21. In addition, the stock price has fallen over the past few days on slightly higher-than-normal trading volume. For instance, the two month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 79,000 shares, and last Thursday, nearly 158,000 shares traded.

The relative strength index reading is at 30, suggesting the shares are entering oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

The stock price is approaching strong technical support at $10, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $10.06). Failing that, there is support around $9 and strong support at $8.

On a recovery, there is overhead resistance around $11, close to its 50-day moving average (at $10.93).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsFeb. 24 close
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.46
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $290.16
CVG-TClairvest Group Inc. $32.62
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $64.03
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $9.27
KBL-TK-Bro Linen Inc. $44.63
PZA-TPizza Pizza Royalty Corp $17.95
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $70.30
XSR-TSirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $5.30
WCN-TWaste Connections Inc. $114.41
Negative Breakouts
AGT-TAGT Food & Ingredients Inc $32.96
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $7.25
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $3.85
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $24.01
CNQ-TCanadian Natural Resources Ltd $37.73
CAM-TCanam Group Inc $6.96
FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $5.95
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $16.95
GIB.A-TCGI Group Inc $61.70
CIX-TCI Financial Corp $27.09
DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $11.50
UFS-TDomtar Corp. $50.77
DC.A-TDundee Corp $4.97
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $54.21
ECA-TEncana Corp $14.69
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $7.97
FTT-TFinning International Inc $25.36
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $17.54
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.79
HSE-THusky Energy Inc $15.50
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $41.25
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $22.84
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.78
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $63.96
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.63
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $16.70
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $0.94
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.55
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.43
NVA-TNuVista Energy Ltd $5.99
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $26.38
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $27.16
POT-TPotash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $23.41
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $6.51
SIS-TSavaria Corp. $10.27
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $24.36
S-TSherritt International Corp $1.16
SNC-TSNC-Lavalin Group Inc $54.59
SWY-TStornoway Diamond Corp $0.82
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc $48.21
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $11.02
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $55.98
TA-TTransAlta Corp $7.15
TFII-TTransForce Inc $33.34
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $5.82
VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $51.58
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $9.40

Source: Bloomberg

