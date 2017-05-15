In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index declined 13 points, or 0.08 per cent. There were 105 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 132 securities declined in value, and 13 stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.11 per cent, the S&P 500 index declined 0.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 0.09 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company has announced annual dividend increases in March of every year since 2013. The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 9.62 cents per share, or $1.1544 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.7 per cent.

The company provides shareholders with the option of participating in the enhanced dividend reinvestment plan, allowing shareholders to repurchase shares with their dividend at a 5 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price.

In the first quarter, the adjusted distributable cash flow payout ratio was 60 per cent, down from 68 per cent during the same period last year.

Analysts’ recommendations

Analysts are bullish on the stock. There are eight buy recommendations and one ‘sector perform’ recommendation (from the analyst at RBC Capital Markets).

The nine firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, Haywood Securities, National Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

This month, numerous analysts revised their expectations –all higher. A top ranked analyst, Mike Van Aelst from TD Securities, raised his target price to $39 from $34. Trevor Johnson, the analyst from National Bank Securities increased his target price by $3 to $37. Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity bumped his target price to $38 from $32. Kevin Chiang, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, lifted his target price by $2 to $35. Benoit Laprade from Scotia Capital raised his target price to $34.75 from $30. Sabahat Khan, the analyst at RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price to $32 from $31. Dirk Lever from AltaCorp Capital increased his target price to $35 from $32.50. Finally, Neil Fonseca from EVA Dimension lifted his recommendation to an ‘overweight’ from a ‘hold’ but does not provide a target price.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $337-million in 2017 rising nearly 52 per cent to $511-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 79 cents in 2017, and forecast to increase 28 per cent to $1.01 in 2018. Management is forecasting normalized run-rate EBITDA of approximately $660-million in 2019.

Earnings revisions have been positive and large for 2018 due to the recently announced acquisition of Chevron Canada’s downstream fuel business. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $365-million for 2017 and $413-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.6 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 9.1 times but below its peak multiple of approximately 11 times during this time period.

The average 12-month target price is $35.86, implying the share price has nearly 14 per cent upside potential over the next year. Target prices range from a low of $32 (at RBC Capital Markets) to a high of $39 (at TD Securities), suggesting upside potential of between 1 per cent and 24 per cent. Individual target prices provided by eight firms are as follows in numerical order: $32, $34.75, two at $35, $35.25, $37, $38, and $39.

Insider transaction activity

Looking back over the past three months, there has not been any buying or selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price has rallied over 12 per cent, making it the fourth best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite energy sector index (out of a total of 51 members).

The share price faces initial overhead resistance around $32. If the stock price can break above this level, the share price could rally up to around $35.

Should the share price retreat, there is initial support around $30, close to its 50-day moving average (at $29.23). Failing that, there is support around $28, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $28.45).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts 12-May AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $66.33 AYA-T Amaya Inc $26.51 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $52.55 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $39.98 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $7.99 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $11.16 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $18.33 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $17.80 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $96.71 GCG.A-T Guardian Capital Group Ltd $28.39 HWD-T Hardwoods Distribution Inc $18.75 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $5.66 MG-T Magna International Inc $61.66 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $11.57 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $30.50 NVA-T NuVista Energy Ltd $7.57 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $21.10 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $20.50 PEO-T People Corporation $5.64 PUR-T Pure Technologies Ltd. $5.34 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $128.14 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.70 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $11.45 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $12.65 T-T TELUS Corp $45.92 VNR-T Valener Inc $22.29 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $2.04 Negative Breakouts ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $11.24 AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $19.77 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $11.55 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $20.06 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $26.20 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $94.04 GBT-T BMTC Group Inc $12.30 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.49 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $24.89 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $26.09 CM-T CIBC $107.12 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $13.52 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.20 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $15.69 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $34.20 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $22.38 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.47 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.39 H-T Hydro One Ltd. $23.01 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.56 IDG-T Indigo Books & Music Inc $15.50 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $50.79 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $27.19 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $53.57 MX-T Methanex Corp $57.39 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $15.01 POW-T Power Corp of Canada $29.69 PWF-T Power Financial Corp $32.89 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $0.75 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.00 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.48 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $31.68 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc $46.18 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.79 TD-T Toronto-Dominion Bank $63.10 TFII-T TransForce Inc $27.97 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $31.09 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $20.67 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $4.87 Source: Bloomberg

