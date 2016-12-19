Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This morning, North American markets look to open relatively unchanged from Friday. Market activity is expected to become quiet in the upcoming days as the holidays approach.

On the commodity front, the price of oil is relatively stable, as is the price of gold. The prices of gas and copper are under some pressure.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pays its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt-adjusted cash flow basis.

The average one-year target price is $11.92, implying the share price may appreciate 26.8 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $9.25 to a high of $16.50. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $9.25, $9.50, three at $10, $10.50, two at $11, two at $11.50, $13.50, $14, $14.50, $16, and $16.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $941-million, is well covered by the Street. Since November, 15 analysts have issued research reports, 12 with ‘buy’ recommendations and three analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. These 15 analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, Desjardin Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 55 cents in 2016, soaring to $1.66 in 2017.

Consensus estimates have been rising in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of May the consensus cash flow per share forecast was 49 cents for 2016 and $1.34 for the following year.

Chart watch

If the small-cap stock was included in the S&P/TSX composite index it would be the top performing stock in the energy sector year-to-date with a gain of 170 per cent.

The stock price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $10. Beyond that, there is resistance around $12, and after in the $14 to $15.50 range.

There is downside support around $9, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $9.08).

The small cap stock is liquid with the two-month historical daily average trading volume at approximately 2.8-million shares.
The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information. This is not a stock recommendation.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts

TickerPositive BreakoutsDec. 16 close
ADN-TAcadian Timber Corp $18.36
AIM-TAimia Inc $8.78
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.85
ATA-TATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.05
BMO-TBank of Montreal $96.90
BBD.B-TBombardier Inc $2.05
BPF.UN-TBoston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.68
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $4.67
CCO-TCameco Corp $14.49
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $24.28
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $21.20
CCA-TCogeco Communications Inc $66.01
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.75
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $19.11
ENF-TEnbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.70
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $9.67
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.05
GH-TGamehost Inc $11.10
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.72
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc $35.75
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $25.00
HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $30.38
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $39.62
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $48.21
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $29.79
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $58.21
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $18.57
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $9.33
MX-TMethanex Corp $61.27
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $9.89
NA-TNational Bank of Canada $55.55
NLN-TNeuLion Inc $1.17
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.89
POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $18.85
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp $42.21
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $91.63
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp $1.99
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $12.82
TCL.A-TTranscontinental Inc $22.34
TFI-TTransForce Inc $35.38
WJA-TWestJet Airlines Ltd $23.16
YGR-TYangarra Resources Ltd. $1.87
Negative Breakouts
ASR-TAlacer Gold Corp $1.81
AR-TArgonaut Gold Inc $1.78
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $3.79
BLD-TBallard Power Systems Inc $2.22
CG-TCenterra Gold Inc $5.83
CGG-TChina Gold International Resources Corp. $2.02
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $15.00
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $4.47
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp $9.69
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.98
HGN-THalogen Software Inc $8.11
K-TKinross Gold Corp $4.07
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd $5.46
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $64.17
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp $13.45
MPV-TMountain Province Diamonds $6.42
NHC-TNobilis Health Corp $2.53
NG-TNovagold Resources Inc $5.27
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $3.49
PLZ.UN-TPlaza Retail REIT $4.80
PVG-TPretium Resources Inc $9.55
P-TPrimero Mining Corp $1.02
PLI-TProMetic Life Sciences Inc $1.60
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $5.99
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $4.41
SVC-TSandvine Corp $2.66
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $10.32
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.01
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc $11.64
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $2.67
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $18.25
TRZ-TTransat AT Inc $5.51
Y-TYellow Pages Ltd $17.80

Source: Bloomberg

