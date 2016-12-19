On the commodity front, the price of oil is relatively stable, as is the price of gold. The prices of gas and copper are under some pressure.

This morning, North American markets look to open relatively unchanged from Friday. Market activity is expected to become quiet in the upcoming days as the holidays approach.

Dividend policy

Management is focused on growth and currently does not pays its shareholders a dividend.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-debt-adjusted cash flow basis.

The average one-year target price is $11.92, implying the share price may appreciate 26.8 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $9.25 to a high of $16.50. Individual price targets in numerical order are as follows: $9.25, $9.50, three at $10, $10.50, two at $11, two at $11.50, $13.50, $14, $14.50, $16, and $16.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $941-million, is well covered by the Street. Since November, 15 analysts have issued research reports, 12 with ‘buy’ recommendations and three analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations. These 15 analysts are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Alta Corp. Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, Desjardin Securities, GMP, Industrial Alliance, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The consensus cash flow per share estimates are 55 cents in 2016, soaring to $1.66 in 2017.

Consensus estimates have been rising in recent months. For instance, at the beginning of May the consensus cash flow per share forecast was 49 cents for 2016 and $1.34 for the following year.

Chart watch

If the small-cap stock was included in the S&P/TSX composite index it would be the top performing stock in the energy sector year-to-date with a gain of 170 per cent.

The stock price is approaching initial overhead resistance around $10. Beyond that, there is resistance around $12, and after in the $14 to $15.50 range.

There is downside support around $9, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $9.08).

The small cap stock is liquid with the two-month historical daily average trading volume at approximately 2.8-million shares.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information. This is not a stock recommendation.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts Ticker Positive Breakouts Dec. 16 close ADN-T Acadian Timber Corp $18.36 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.78 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.85 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $12.05 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $96.90 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.05 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund $22.68 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $4.67 CCO-T Cameco Corp $14.49 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $24.28 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $21.20 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $66.01 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.75 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $19.11 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $34.70 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $9.67 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $14.05 GH-T Gamehost Inc $11.10 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $44.72 GWO-T Great-West Lifeco Inc $35.75 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $25.00 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $30.38 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $39.62 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $48.21 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $29.79 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $58.21 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $18.57 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $9.33 MX-T Methanex Corp $61.27 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $9.89 NA-T National Bank of Canada $55.55 NLN-T NeuLion Inc $1.17 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.89 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $18.85 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $42.21 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $91.63 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.99 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.82 TCL.A-T Transcontinental Inc $22.34 TFI-T TransForce Inc $35.38 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $23.16 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $1.87 Negative Breakouts ASR-T Alacer Gold Corp $1.81 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $1.78 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $3.79 BLD-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $2.22 CG-T Centerra Gold Inc $5.83 CGG-T China Gold International Resources Corp. $2.02 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $15.00 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $4.47 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $9.69 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $6.98 HGN-T Halogen Software Inc $8.11 K-T Kinross Gold Corp $4.07 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $5.46 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $64.17 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $13.45 MPV-T Mountain Province Diamonds $6.42 NHC-T Nobilis Health Corp $2.53 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.27 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.49 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.80 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $9.55 P-T Primero Mining Corp $1.02 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $1.60 RET.A-T Reitmans Canada Ltd $5.99 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.41 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $2.66 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc $10.32 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.01 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $11.64 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $2.67 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $18.25 TRZ-T Transat AT Inc $5.51 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $17.80 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error