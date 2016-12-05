Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monday's TSX breakouts: Stock with 11 'buy' calls, 2.4% yield, and has never cut its dividend

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

In terms of news releases, it is a relatively quiet day. Today, Hudson’s Bay Co. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results after the market closes. There are no key Canadian economic releases. In the U.S., Purchasing Managers’ Index data and the ISM non-manufacturing index for November will be reported.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2 cents per share or 24 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.4 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since the beginning of 2015.  The company initiated a monthly dividend of 1.25 cents per share payable in May, 2013, and since then, management has never trimmed its dividend, only raised it, despite challenging industry conditions with pressure on pricing and lower activity levels.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13 times the 2017 consensus estimate, at peak levels looking back over the past three years, and trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below the its peak of 12 times over the past three years.

The average one-year target price is $11.67, implying the share price may appreciate 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $13.50. Individual price targets are as follows: $10.50, four at $11, $11.75, four at $12, $12.25, and $13.50.   

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock, with a market capitalization of $1.6-billion, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. Since the start of November, 12 analysts have issued research reports, of which 11 are ‘buy’ recommendations and one is a ‘hold’ recommendation, from the following firms in alphabetical order: Alta Corp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Peters & Co., Raymond James, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.  

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $90-million for 2016, rising to $140-million in 2017, and to $174-million in 2018.

Forecasts have bounced around this year but have stabilized since the beginning of the second half of the year. For instance, on Jan. 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $141-million for 2016 and $192-million for 2017- estimates that were later slashed down. However, on July 1, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $93-million for 2016 and $151-million for 2017, slightly above current estimates. The company experienced positive, albeit small, earnings revisions in November, perhaps marking an inflection point.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 21 per cent.

The share price has been consolidating, trading sideways, principally between $7.50 and $10 since March.

The stock price is facing overhead resistance around its current level, near $10. If the share price fails to sustain its break above this level, there is downside support around $9, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $8.89) and its 200-day moving average (at $8.74). Below that, there is support between $7.50 and $8.

Should the share price be able to sustain its break above $10, the next resistance level is between $13 and $13.50, and after that around $15.

The relative strength index is at 71, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.  

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts

Price Breakouts
Positive BreakoutsPrice
TickerCompany02-Dec
1AGF.B-TAGF Management Ltd $5.37
2AIM-TAimia Inc $8.47
3ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.44
4BAD-TBadger Daylighting Ltd $32.30
5BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $74.37
6BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $6.05
7PXX-TBlackPearl Resources Inc $1.89
8CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $3.52
9CUS-TCanexus Corp $1.56
10FRC-TCanyon Services Group Inc $6.35
11CVL-TCervus Equipment Corp $16.22
12CIX-TCI Financial Corp $27.00
13CM-TCIBC $108.49
14DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.43
15DDC-TDominion Diamond Corp $12.96
16EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $17.20
17ERF-TEnerplus Corp $11.88
18ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $9.34
19FRU-TFreehold Royalties Ltd $13.80
20GPR-TGreat Panther Silver Ltd $2.06
21HCG-THome Capital Group Inc $30.24
22ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $24.96
23PJC.A-TJean Coutu Group Inc $21.24
24GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc $10.58
25KPT-TKP Tissue Inc $15.95
26LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.91
27MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $14.00
28NA-TNational Bank of Canada $51.52
29PDL-TNorth American Palladium Ltd $5.95
30POU-TParamount Resources Ltd $17.80
31PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $7.40
32SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $10.15
33SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $12.53
34TFI-TTransForce Inc $34.61
35TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.93
36TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.92
37VET-TVermilion Energy Inc $55.88
Negative Breakouts
1BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $43.24
2CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $35.12
3EMA-TEmera Inc $44.19
4XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $10.14
5KXS-TKinaxis Inc $58.10
6MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $66.19
7MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $27.77
8NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $9.96
9PIF-TPolaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.61
10QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $35.38
11SIS-TSavaria Corp. $10.33

Source: Bloomberg

