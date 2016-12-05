In terms of news releases, it is a relatively quiet day. Today, Hudson’s Bay Co. will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results after the market closes. There are no key Canadian economic releases. In the U.S., Purchasing Managers’ Index data and the ISM non-manufacturing index for November will be reported.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2 cents per share or 24 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.4 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since the beginning of 2015. The company initiated a monthly dividend of 1.25 cents per share payable in May, 2013, and since then, management has never trimmed its dividend, only raised it, despite challenging industry conditions with pressure on pricing and lower activity levels.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) basis. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 13 times the 2017 consensus estimate, at peak levels looking back over the past three years, and trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.5 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below the its peak of 12 times over the past three years.

The average one-year target price is $11.67, implying the share price may appreciate 15 per cent over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $10.50 to a high of $13.50. Individual price targets are as follows: $10.50, four at $11, $11.75, four at $12, $12.25, and $13.50.

Analysts’ recommendations

This stock, with a market capitalization of $1.6-billion, is well covered by the Street and highly recommended by analysts. Since the start of November, 12 analysts have issued research reports, of which 11 are ‘buy’ recommendations and one is a ‘hold’ recommendation, from the following firms in alphabetical order: Alta Corp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Peters & Co., Raymond James, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $90-million for 2016, rising to $140-million in 2017, and to $174-million in 2018.

Forecasts have bounced around this year but have stabilized since the beginning of the second half of the year. For instance, on Jan. 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $141-million for 2016 and $192-million for 2017- estimates that were later slashed down. However, on July 1, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $93-million for 2016 and $151-million for 2017, slightly above current estimates. The company experienced positive, albeit small, earnings revisions in November, perhaps marking an inflection point.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 21 per cent.

The share price has been consolidating, trading sideways, principally between $7.50 and $10 since March.

The stock price is facing overhead resistance around its current level, near $10. If the share price fails to sustain its break above this level, there is downside support around $9, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $8.89) and its 200-day moving average (at $8.74). Below that, there is support between $7.50 and $8.

Should the share price be able to sustain its break above $10, the next resistance level is between $13 and $13.50, and after that around $15.

The relative strength index is at 71, suggesting the shares are in overbought territory. Generally, a reading of 70 or higher indicates an overbought condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Monday's TSX breakouts Price Breakouts Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company 02-Dec 1 AGF.B-T AGF Management Ltd $5.37 2 AIM-T Aimia Inc $8.47 3 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.44 4 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $32.30 5 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $74.37 6 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $6.05 7 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.89 8 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $3.52 9 CUS-T Canexus Corp $1.56 10 FRC-T Canyon Services Group Inc $6.35 11 CVL-T Cervus Equipment Corp $16.22 12 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $27.00 13 CM-T CIBC $108.49 14 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.43 15 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $12.96 16 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $17.20 17 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $11.88 18 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $9.34 19 FRU-T Freehold Royalties Ltd $13.80 20 GPR-T Great Panther Silver Ltd $2.06 21 HCG-T Home Capital Group Inc $30.24 22 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $24.96 23 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group Inc $21.24 24 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $10.58 25 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $15.95 26 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $17.91 27 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $14.00 28 NA-T National Bank of Canada $51.52 29 PDL-T North American Palladium Ltd $5.95 30 POU-T Paramount Resources Ltd $17.80 31 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $7.40 32 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $10.15 33 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $12.53 34 TFI-T TransForce Inc $34.61 35 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.93 36 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.92 37 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $55.88 Negative Breakouts 1 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $43.24 2 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $35.12 3 EMA-T Emera Inc $44.19 4 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.14 5 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $58.10 6 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $66.19 7 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $27.77 8 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $9.96 9 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $14.61 10 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $35.38 11 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $10.33 Source: Bloomberg

