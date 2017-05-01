Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Friday, major North American stock markets were mixed with U.S. markets relatively unchanged but the TSX Index increased.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.02 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 80 points, or 0.51 per cent. There were 166 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 79 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend Policy

Management is focused on growth, both acquisition and organic growth, and as a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $270-million, is covered by three analysts - two analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “top pick” recommendation.

The three firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Cormark Securities, and Laurentian Bank Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising.

In mid-April, Marc Charbin, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, raised his target price to $6.75 from $5.25. Gavin Fairweather, the analyst from Cormark Securities, lifted his target price to $6 from $5.50, and Brian Pow, from Acumen Capital, increased his target price to $5.75 from $5.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $106-million in fiscal 2017 rising to $121-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $19.6-million in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to climb to $23.2-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 11 cents for fiscal 2017 and 18 cents for fiscal 2018.

The stock has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $18.2-million for fiscal 2017 and $20.9-million for fiscal 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.1 times the consensus 2018 estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average of 11.1 times.

The average 12-month target price is $6.17, implying the share price has 16 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $5.75, $6, and $6.75.

Insider transaction activity

Board member Scott Anderson purchased 6,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $4.39 per share and bought 32,200 shares on March 17. In addition, the company’s president, Bonnie Chwartacki, purchased 2,500 shares on March 8.

Chart watch

The share price is in an uptrend.

Year to date, the stock price has rallied 20.45 per cent. If the small-cap stock was included in the S&PTSX industrial sector index, it would be the second best performing stock, just below New Flyer Industries (NFI-T), which is up 24.5 per cent. In 2016, the stock price rallied 37.5 per cent.

The stock price has upside resistance between $5.50 and $5.70. Should the share price break meaningfully above this range, the share price could rally to around $6.50.

Should the share price retreat, there is technical support around $5. Failing that, there is strong support around $4.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $4.65).

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsApril 28 close
AFN-TAg Growth International Inc $55.43
AYA-TAmaya Inc $24.25
BLDP-TBallard Power Systems Inc $4.47
BB-TBlackBerry Ltd $12.75
BAM.A-TBrookfield Asset Management Inc $50.46
CNE-TCanacol Energy Ltd $4.08
CU-TCanadian Utilities Ltd $39.35
CFP-TCanfor Corp $20.50
CAS-TCascades Inc $16.44
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc $316.00
GIB.A-TCGI Group Inc $65.88
CGX-TCineplex Inc $53.73
CGO-TCogeco Inc $68.34
CMG-TComputer Modelling Group Ltd $10.80
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc $13.40
DH-TDH Corp $25.39
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $4.99
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd $21.03
ECI-TEnerCare Inc $21.68
WN-TGeorge Weston Ltd $122.59
IRG-TImvescor Restaurant Group Inc $3.77
ITP-TIntertape Polymer Group Inc $24.10
KXS-TKinaxis Inc $81.85
L-TLoblaw Cos Ltd $76.61
LMP-TLumenpulse Inc $21.08
MFI-TMaple Leaf Foods Inc $34.16
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc $10.42
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $9.65
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $50.85
OSB-TNorbord Inc $42.26
NWC-TNorth West Co Inc $32.20
OTEX-TOpen Text Corp $47.33
PBL-TPollard Banknote Ltd. $10.50
QBR.B-TQuebecor Inc $41.67
SVC-TSandvine Corp $3.18
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $10.03
T-TTELUS Corp $45.42
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp $62.03
WFT-TWest Fraser Timber Co Ltd $61.34
WPRT-TWestport Innovations Inc $1.85
Negative Breakouts
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $17.92
BSX-TBelo Sun Mining Corp $0.65
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $19.36
CBL-TCallidus Capital Corp $17.17
CCO-TCameco Corp $13.09
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank $26.83
CXR-TConcordia International Corp $1.70
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $4.11
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $8.03
CRT.UN-TCT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.65
DML-TDenison Mines Corp $0.70
DC.A-TDundee Corp $3.15
ERF-TEnerplus Corp $9.88
EQB-TEquitable Group Inc $36.49
FC-TFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $13.04
GS-TGluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $16.98
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd $39.71
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada $55.84
MPVD-TMountain Province Diamonds $3.94
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $46.88
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd $14.97
NSU-TNevsun Resources Ltd $3.08
NXE-TNexGen Energy Ltd. $2.95
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.90
PLZ.UN-TPlaza Retail REIT $4.80
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $5.43
RRX-TRaging River Exploration Inc $7.97
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada $93.47
SSL-TSandstorm Gold Ltd $4.73
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $34.25
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.60
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.94
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $26.82
TET-TTrilogy Energy Corp $4.44
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $2.14

Source: Bloomberg

