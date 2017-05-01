In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index rallied 80 points, or 0.51 per cent. There were 166 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 79 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 0.02 per cent.

On Friday, major North American stock markets were mixed with U.S. markets relatively unchanged but the TSX Index increased.

Dividend Policy

Management is focused on growth, both acquisition and organic growth, and as a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $270-million, is covered by three analysts - two analysts have “buy” recommendations and one analyst has a “top pick” recommendation.

The three firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Cormark Securities, and Laurentian Bank Securities.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been rising.

In mid-April, Marc Charbin, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, raised his target price to $6.75 from $5.25. Gavin Fairweather, the analyst from Cormark Securities, lifted his target price to $6 from $5.50, and Brian Pow, from Acumen Capital, increased his target price to $5.75 from $5.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $106-million in fiscal 2017 rising to $121-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimate is $19.6-million in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to climb to $23.2-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 11 cents for fiscal 2017 and 18 cents for fiscal 2018.

The stock has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $18.2-million for fiscal 2017 and $20.9-million for fiscal 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.1 times the consensus 2018 estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average of 11.1 times.

The average 12-month target price is $6.17, implying the share price has 16 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $5.75, $6, and $6.75.

Insider transaction activity

Board member Scott Anderson purchased 6,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $4.39 per share and bought 32,200 shares on March 17. In addition, the company’s president, Bonnie Chwartacki, purchased 2,500 shares on March 8.

Chart watch

The share price is in an uptrend.

Year to date, the stock price has rallied 20.45 per cent. If the small-cap stock was included in the S&PTSX industrial sector index, it would be the second best performing stock, just below New Flyer Industries (NFI-T), which is up 24.5 per cent. In 2016, the stock price rallied 37.5 per cent.

The stock price has upside resistance between $5.50 and $5.70. Should the share price break meaningfully above this range, the share price could rally to around $6.50.

Should the share price retreat, there is technical support around $5. Failing that, there is strong support around $4.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $4.65).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts April 28 close AFN-T Ag Growth International Inc $55.43 AYA-T Amaya Inc $24.25 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $4.47 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $12.75 BAM.A-T Brookfield Asset Management Inc $50.46 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.08 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $39.35 CFP-T Canfor Corp $20.50 CAS-T Cascades Inc $16.44 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $316.00 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $65.88 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $53.73 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $68.34 CMG-T Computer Modelling Group Ltd $10.80 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.40 DH-T DH Corp $25.39 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $4.99 EMP.A-T Empire Co Ltd $21.03 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $21.68 WN-T George Weston Ltd $122.59 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc $3.77 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $24.10 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $81.85 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $76.61 LMP-T Lumenpulse Inc $21.08 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $34.16 MRE-T Martinrea International Inc $10.42 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $9.65 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $50.85 OSB-T Norbord Inc $42.26 NWC-T North West Co Inc $32.20 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $47.33 PBL-T Pollard Banknote Ltd. $10.50 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $41.67 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $3.18 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $10.03 T-T TELUS Corp $45.42 TRI-T Thomson Reuters Corp $62.03 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $61.34 WPRT-T Westport Innovations Inc $1.85 Negative Breakouts ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $17.92 BSX-T Belo Sun Mining Corp $0.65 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $19.36 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $17.17 CCO-T Cameco Corp $13.09 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $26.83 CXR-T Concordia International Corp $1.70 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $4.11 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $8.03 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.65 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.70 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $3.15 ERF-T Enerplus Corp $9.88 EQB-T Equitable Group Inc $36.49 FC-T Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp $13.04 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $16.98 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $39.71 LB-T Laurentian Bank of Canada $55.84 MPVD-T Mountain Province Diamonds $3.94 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $46.88 MTL-T Mullen Group Ltd $14.97 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $3.08 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $2.95 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.90 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.80 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $5.43 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $7.97 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $93.47 SSL-T Sandstorm Gold Ltd $4.73 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $34.25 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.60 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.94 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $26.82 TET-T Trilogy Energy Corp $4.44 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.14 Source: Bloomberg

