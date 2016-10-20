Investors could see renewed life in death-care company Park Lawn Corp. now that it has graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange and amid growing demand for its services among an aging baby boomer population.

Shares of Toronto-based Park Lawn, Canada’s only publicly listed death care provider, have risen by about 40 per cent over the past year. Stock in the company, which owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums and funeral homes in Canada and the U.S., hit a record high of $16.75 on Thursday.

Report Typo/Error