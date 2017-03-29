As goes oil, so goes Canadian Western Bank’s share price. But the Edmonton-based lender wants to upend this relationship with an ambitious strategy to expand into Ontario.

The bigger challenge may be to get investors to follow along.

The bank’s Alberta base isn’t a problem when oil prices are strong and the province’s economy is booming. From 2003 to 2007, the price of crude oil tripled (in U.S. dollars) and CWB’s share price performed even better.