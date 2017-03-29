Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Canadian Western Bank branch is seen in Calgary. (© Todd Korol / Reuters)
A Canadian Western Bank branch is seen in Calgary. (© Todd Korol / Reuters)

Canadian Western Bank eyes Ontario expansion, but will investors buy in? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As goes oil, so goes Canadian Western Bank’s share price. But the Edmonton-based lender wants to upend this relationship with an ambitious strategy to expand into Ontario.

The bigger challenge may be to get investors to follow along.

The bank’s Alberta base isn’t a problem when oil prices are strong and the province’s economy is booming. From 2003 to 2007, the price of crude oil tripled (in U.S. dollars) and CWB’s share price performed even better.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular